Top 100 Players: Patrick Mahomes at No. 4?! Let's re-rank the top 10

Full disclosure: When it came to casting my AP ballot last awards season, I voted for Chandler Jones as Defensive Player of the Year. Now, I understand why Gilmore ultimately took home the hardware: He's a fantastic cornerback -- and was the best player on a defense that ranked No. 1 in points and yards allowed.





All that said, I don't think there's that much separating Gilmore from Buffalo's Tre'Davious White in the CB pecking order. (Imagine if the Bills still had Gilmore. Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier with a CB duo of White and Gilmore? Good luck.)