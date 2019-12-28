Around the NFL

Ravens sign Marcus Peters to 3-year, $42M extension

Published: Dec 28, 2019 at 08:54 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Since joining the Ravens in Week 7 after they traded for him, Marcus Peters has been a mainstay in the starting lineup and a standout. And Baltimore isn't letting him get away.

The team announced Saturday that it had extended Peters' contract, and it is a three-year extension worth $42 million, including $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Since Peters joined the Ravens, they haven't lost a game.

Peters has tallied five interceptions this season (three since joining the Ravens) with a league-high three returned for scores (two with the Ravens) and has produced 52 tackles and 14 passes defended.

A five-year pro who began his career with the Chiefs and appeared in a Pro Bowl, Peters moved on to the Rams, where he helped them to the Super Bowl last season. He was traded to the Ravens during the middle of the season and now, as he and the top-seeded Ravens prepare for the playoffs, he's been locked up for the long haul.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announces retirement after 10 seasons

Eagles' three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. The 32-year-old announced his decision Wednesday, saying goodbye to Philly, where he's played since 2016.
news

Vikings finalize deal with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

What was expected is now reality in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have finalized a deal with Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to make him their next general manager.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari says he has no long-term concerns about knee injury

David Bakhtiari﻿ played just 27 snaps in 2021 while dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the Packers' season-ending loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
news

Bills coach Sean McDermott will replay overtime loss to Chiefs 'in my mind and in my gut for years'

No one in Buffalo will be getting over Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City anytime soon. Bills coach Sean McDermott said  that allowing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ to drive for the game-tying field goal in 13 seconds will torment him for some time.
news

Rob Gronkowski says he'd choose to retire if forced into decision 'right now'

Rob Gronkowski gives his initial thoughts on retirement after just completing his 11th NFL season.
news

Falcons TE Lee Smith retires after 11 seasons, set to become youth mentor

Tight end Lee Smith, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, is retiring from the league and is now set to be a youth mentor at the Triple F Elite Sports Training performance center that he's opening in Knoxville, Tennessee. 
news

NFL community reacts to Sean Payton stepping down

Sean Payton surprised many when he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons and subsequently drew plenty of appreciation from those in the NFL world and beyond. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 25

Wide receiver Josh Gordon cleared waivers and, as expected, the Chiefs are bringing him back to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on what lies ahead: 'Everything is on the table'

While last offseason was one rife with Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers' front office, the 2022 offseason promises to be more cordial as the QB weighs retirement, explores the potential of being traded, or remaining with the Packers and perhaps signing an extension with the only franchise he's ever called home. 
news

NFL announces Super Bowl LVI officiating crew; four of eight officials have prior SB experience

With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVI, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game.
news

Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of Saints after 15 seasons

Sean Payton is stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after 15 seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Vikings working to hire Browns exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as new general manager

The Vikings are entering the final stages with the front-runner for their vacant general manager position. Minnesota is working to hire Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their next GM, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW