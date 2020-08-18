Melvin Ingram sitting out practices due to contract issues

Melvin Ingram has been at Los Angeles Chargers practices, but the apparently disgruntled defensive end isn't participating in them.

Ingram is sitting out of practice due to dismay with his contract situation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Athletic first reported the news.

An eight-year pro with three straight Pro Bowl trips, Ingram, 31, is in the final season of his current contract and due $14 million in base salary in 2020 from a four-year pact for $64 million, per Over the Cap.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, holdouts can directly affect a player's ability to reach unrestricted free agency as they can prohibit a player from accruing a season needed to reach free agency. In Ingram's case, however, he has reported and has also avoided any fines, which are mandatory under the new CBA.

Ingram, the No. 18 pick in the 2013 draft, has tallied seven sacks in each of the last two seasons since matching a career-high with 10.5 in 2017. In 2019, he had 48 tackles, seven sacks, five passes defended, 12 quarterback hits and 11 tackles for loss.