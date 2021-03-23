NFL free-agent signings/trades that'll have biggest impact on 2021 season

Trade terms: Acquired from the Detroit Lions in exchange for QB Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and '23.





I think Stafford is a wonderfully talented quarterback whose greatness got lost in the abyss of a franchise that's been rebuilding since 1957. He's a major upgrade over Goff -- and very well could be the missing piece of Sean McVay's Lombardi Trophy puzzle.





For a long period of time last season, I thought the Rams could be the Bucs. Los Angeles had the defense and the coaching. The quarterback proved to be a double agent, though, undermining the Rams' best efforts. Stafford is going to sizzle under McVay. This move puts the Rams squarely in the Super Bowl mix. In fact, you can easily make the case that L.A.'s the front-runner in the NFC.