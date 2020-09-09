2020 NFL season: Nine last-minute predictions before kickoff

It's not hard to see what's going on here: The Jaguars are breaking it down to build it back up. Over the past 11 months, Jacksonville has parted ways with Jalen Ramsey, Calais Campbell, Marcell Dareus, A.J. Bouye, Nick Foles, Yannick Ngakoue and, most recently, Leonard Fournette. This leaves a team short on quality experience and long on untested starters. On cutdown day, according to the PhillyVoice, the average age of players on the Jags' 53-man roster was 24.9. That's the lowest number since ... those winless Browns of 2017. This organization is turning over the roster. And given all of the front-office strife in recent years -- Tom Coughlin's return to Jacksonville didn't exactly go as planned, eh? -- I hope Doug Marrone gets to stay around to see it through. He is a heckuva coach. But with the group he has in 2020, it's impossible to be bullish on the Jaguars. Like, ever. Tell me where you're finding a win in this schedule: