2020 NFL playoff predictions: Change at top of AFC East

(16 votes: Baldinger, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Brandt, Cersosimo, Filice, Jones, O'Hara, Rank, Rosenthal, Schein, Sessler, Thomas, Trotter, Warner, Zierlein)





2. Tennessee Titans (10 votes: Blair, Burleson, Carr, Frelund, Goodbread, Hall, Mariucci, Patra, Pioli, Shook)

3. Houston Texans (9 votes: Battista, Chadiha, Grant, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Lewis, Parr, Ross, Schrager)









Why Jim Trotter chose the Colts: The Colts filled arguably their two greatest needs in a dramatic way this offseason, signing quarterback Philip Rivers and trading for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. Rivers has struggled with turnovers at times over the past four seasons, but part of that could be traced to inconsistent protection up front. That won't be a problem in Indianapolis, which has an outstanding line. Buckner is in his prime and is known for making those around him better.