2020 NFL playoff predictions: Change at top of AFC East

With the 2020 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts predicts the playoff field:
Participating analysts: Brian Baldinger, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Gil Brandt, Nate Burleson, David Carr, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Gennaro Filice, Cynthia Frelund, Chase Goodbread, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, James Jones, Maurice Jones-Drew, Rhett Lewis, Steve Mariucci, Shaun O'Hara, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Scott Pioli, Adam Rank, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Adam Schein, Peter Schrager, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Joe Thomas, Jim Trotter, Kurt Warner, Lance Zierlein.
AFC EAST CHAMPS
(21 votes: Baldinger, Bhanpuri, Blair, Carr, Filice, Frelund, Grant, Hanzus, Lewis, Mariucci, O'Hara, Parr, Patra, Ross, Schein, Sessler, Shook, Thomas, Trotter, Warner, Zierlein)
2. New England Pariots (14 votes: Battista, Bergman, Brandt, Burleson, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Goodbread, Hall, Jones, Jones-Drew, Pioli, Rank, Rosenthal, Schrager)
Why Marc Ross chose the Bills: Brimming with confidence from last year's playoff appearance, the Bills boast one of the NFL's best defenses and an offense on the come up, with the addition of Stefon Diggs and the hopeful continued development of Josh Allen. Combine that with the departures of Tom Brady and several key Patriots defensive players, and this will finally be the year the Bills break the Patriots' grip on the division.
AFC NORTH CHAMPS
(28 votes: Baldinger, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Burleson, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Goodbread, Grant, Hall, Jones, Jones-Drew, Lewis, Mariucci, O'Hara, Parr, Pioli, Rosenthal, Ross, Schein, Schrager, Sessler, Shook, Thomas, Warner, Zierlein)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (6 votes: Battista, Brandt, Hanzus, Patra, Rank, Trotter)
3. Cleveland Browns (1 vote: Blair)
Why Marc Sessler chose the Ravens: The Ravens don't panic or flinch. They reload. They swing hammers. They topple the enemy with an offense that meshes old-school might and a player in Lamar Jackson who came to us from another star system. Barring an angry asteroid crashing into Baltimore, say hello to your AFC North champs.
AFC SOUTH CHAMPS
(16 votes: Baldinger, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Brandt, Cersosimo, Filice, Jones, O'Hara, Rank, Rosenthal, Schein, Sessler, Thomas, Trotter, Warner, Zierlein)
2. Tennessee Titans (10 votes: Blair, Burleson, Carr, Frelund, Goodbread, Hall, Mariucci, Patra, Pioli, Shook)
3. Houston Texans (9 votes: Battista, Chadiha, Grant, Hanzus, Jones-Drew, Lewis, Parr, Ross, Schrager)
Why Jim Trotter chose the Colts: The Colts filled arguably their two greatest needs in a dramatic way this offseason, signing quarterback Philip Rivers and trading for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. Rivers has struggled with turnovers at times over the past four seasons, but part of that could be traced to inconsistent protection up front. That won't be a problem in Indianapolis, which has an outstanding line. Buckner is in his prime and is known for making those around him better.
AFC WEST CHAMPS
(33 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Burleson, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Goodbread, Grant, Hall, Hanzus, Jones, Jones-Drew, Lewis, Mariucci, O'Hara, Parr, Patra, Pioli, Rosenthal, Ross, Schein, Schrager, Sessler, Shook, Thomas, Trotter, Warner, Zierlein)
T-2. Denver Broncos (1 vote: Rank)
T-2. Las Vegas Raiders (1 vote: Carr)
Why Gregg Rosenthal chose the Chiefs: The defending champs need to go extra hard in their quest for home-field advantage. Even if the Arrowhead Stadium crowd is limited, the No. 1 seed in the AFC carries great significance: With postseason expansion, only one team per conference gets a bye into the Divisional Round.
AFC WILD CARD TEAMS
We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the AFC:
|Rank
|Team
|WC Team 1 (3 pts)
|WC Team 2 (2 pts)
|WC Team 3 (1 pt)
|1.
|Steelers (57)
|(15 votes: Baldinger, Bhanpuri, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Grant, Jones-Drew, Mariucci, O'Hara, Rosenthal, Ross, Shook, Thomas, Warner, Zierlein)
|(4 votes: Burleson, Carr, Lewis, Sessler)
|(4 votes: Goodbread, Parr, Schein, Schrager)
|2.
|Bills (24)
|(5 votes: Battista, Burleson, Cersosimo, Goodbread, Pioli)
|(4 votes: Bergman, Brandt, Hall, Schrager)
|(1 vote: Jones-Drew)
|3.
|Colts (23)
|(3 votes: Hall, Lewis, Parr)
|(5 votes: Blair, Frelund, Goodbread, Hanzus, Mariucci)
|(4 votes: Battista, Carr, Grant, Pioli)
|4.
|Browns (20)
|(2 votes: Bergman, Schein)
|(4 votes: Jones, Rosenthal, Shook, Warner)
|(6 votes: Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Hall, Ross, Zierlein)
|5.
|Ravens (19)
|(5 votes: Blair, Brandt, Hanzus, Patra, Trotter)
|(2 votes: Battista, Rank)
|No votes
|6.
|Titans (16)
|(2 votes: Schrager, Sessler)
|(4 votes: Bhanpuri, Grant, Jones-Drew, Zierlein)
|(2 votes: Thomas, Warner)
|7.
|Texans (14)
|No votes
|(6 votes: Baldinger, Cersosimo, Filice, O'Hara, Pioli, Trotter)
|(2 votes: Bergman, Mariucci)
|T-8.
|Patriots (10)
|No votes
|(2 votes: Parr, Thomas)
|(6 votes: Baldinger, Hanzus, Lewis, Patra, Sessler, Shook)
|T-8.
|Raiders (10)
|(1 vote: Jones)
|(1 vote: Schein)
|(5 votes: Bhanpuri, Burleson, O'Hara, Rank, Trotter)
|10.
|Chargers (7)
|No votes
|(2 votes: Chadiha, Ross)
|(3 votes: Brandt, Jones, Rosenthal)
|11.
|Chiefs (6)
|(2 votes: Carr, Rank)
|No votes
|No votes
|12.
|Broncos (4)
|No votes
|(1 vote: Patra)
|(2 votes: Blair, Frelund)
NFC EAST CHAMPS
(27 votes: Baldinger, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Burleson, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Grant, Hanzus, Jones, Jones-Drew, Lewis, O'Hara, Parr, Patra, Pioli, Schein, Schrager, Sessler, Shook, Thomas, Trotter, Warner)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (8 votes: Battista, Goodbread, Hall, Mariucci, Rank, Rosenthal, Ross, Zierlein)
Why Brian Baldinger chose the Cowboys: The Cowboys will benefit from the coaching change as Mike McCarthy should be more demanding. He knows what a Super Bowl team needs to look and play like, and they have the most talent in the division. McCarthy will turn that talent into production, especially on offense with the addition of CeeDee Lamb. The rookie can really help the offense close out games playing opposite Amari Cooper.
NFC NORTH CHAMPS
(18 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bhanpuri, Burleson, Filice, Frelund, Goodbread, Hall, Jones, Jones-Drew, Lewis, O'Hara, Parr, Schein, Schrager, Sessler, Shook, Thomas)
2. Minnesota Vikings (15 votes: Bergman, Blair, Brandt, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Grant, Hanzus, Mariucci, Patra, Pioli, Rosenthal, Ross, Trotter, Warner)
3. Chicago Bears (2 votes: Rank, Zierlein)
Why Maurice Jones-Drew chose the Packers: The Packers went 13-3 in Matt LaFleur's first year at the helm. Now Aaron Rodgers enters his second year in LaFleur's offensive system hungrier than ever to prove he's still got it in Year 16. On the flip side, the defense has improved in each of Mike Pettine's two years as defensive coordinator and should continue to climb.
NFC SOUTH CHAMPS
(28 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Frelund, Goodbread, Grant, Hanzus, Jones, Mariucci, O'Hara, Parr, Patra, Pioli, Rank, Rosenthal, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Trotter, Warner, Zierlein)
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7 votes: Burleson, Hall, Jones-Drew, Lewis, Schein, Schrager, Thomas)
Why David Carr chose the Saints: The Saints have the best roster from top to bottom with talent at every position. With Sean Payton's play-calling, Drew Brees' leadership, key additions on both sides of the ball (WR Emmanuel Sanders, S Malcolm Jenkins) and a hunger to get back to the Super Bowl, there's no stopping the Saints. Not even Tom Brady can do it.
NFC WEST CHAMPS
(21 votes: Baldinger, Battista, Carr, Chadiha, Frelund, Hall, Hanzus, Lewis, Mariucci, O'Hara, Parr, Pioli, Rank, Ross, Schein, Sessler, Shook, Thomas, Trotter, Warner, Zierlein)
2. Seahawks (9 votes: Bergman, Bhanpuri, Blair, Brandt, Burleson, Cersosimo, Filice, Goodbread, Grant)
3. Cardinals (3 votes: Jones, Patra, Schrager)
4. Rams (2 votes: Jones-Drew, Rosenthal)
Why Cynthia Frelund chose the 49ers: Coming off an unusual, abbreviated training camp, my research points to a high probability that teams who complement strong defenses with offenses that efficiently disguise plays via pre-snap alignments have an edge. With Kyle Shanahan-run offenses perennially ranking among the league's best in terms of earning first downs and touchdowns and my model rating San Francisco's defense No. 1 in the NFC West (and among the top three in the league), the Niners forecast for another strong season in 2020.
NFC WILD CARD TEAMS
We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the NFC:
|Rank
|Team
|WC Team 1 (3 pts)
|WC Team 2 (2 pts)
|WC Team 3 (1 pt)
|1
|Buccaneers (57)
|(11 votes: Battista, Bergman, Brandt, Carr, Cersosimo, Filice, O'Hara, Patra, Ross, Sessler, Warner)
|(9 votes: Baldinger, Bhanpuri, Grant, Hanzus, Parr, Pioli, Rank, Rosenthal, Trotter)
|(6 votes: Blair, Chadiha, Goodbread, Mariucci, Shook, Zierlein)
|2
|Seahawks (33)
|(3 votes: Hanzus, Shook, Trotter)
|(9 votes: Battista, Carr, Jones, O'Hara, Patra, Ross, Sessler, Warner, Zierlein)
|(6 votes: Baldinger, Jones-Drew, Lewis, Rank, Schein, Thomas)
|3
|49ers (28)
|(5 votes: Bhanpuri, Grant, Jones, Jones-Drew, Rosenthal)
|(6 votes: Blair, Brandt, Cersosimo, Filice, Goodbread, Schrager)
|(1 vote: Bergman)
|4
|Saints (20)
|(6 votes: Burleson, Hall, Lewis, Schein, Schrager, Thomas)
|(1 vote: Jones-Drew)
|No votes
|T-5.
|Cowboys (16)
|(4 votes: Goodbread, Mariucci, Rank, Zierlein)
|(1 vote: Hall)
|(2 votes: Rosenthal, Ross)
|T-5.
|Vikings (16)
|(2 votes: Baldinger, Parr)
|(4 votes: Burleson, Frelund, Shook, Thomas)
|(2 votes: Battista, Hall)
|7.
|Packers (14)
|(2 votes: Blair, Pioli)
|(3 votes: Bergman, Chadiha, Mariucci)
|(2 votes: Brandt, Hanzus)
|8.
|Eagles (11)
|(2 votes: Chadiha, Frelund)
|No votes
|(5 votes: Burleson, Grant, Parr, Patra, Trotter)
|9.
|Falcons (5)
|No votes
|No votes
|(5 votes: Bhanpuri, Cersosimo, Jones, O'Hara, Pioli)
|T-10.
|Cardinals (4)
|No votes
|(1 vote: Schein)
|(2 votes: Filice, Frelund)
|T-10.
|Rams (4)
|No votes
|(1 vote: Lewis)
|(2 votes: Schrager, Warner)
|T-12.
|Lions (1)
|No votes
|No votes
|(1 vote: Sessler)
|T-12.
|Bears (1)
|No votes
|No votes
|(1 vote: Carr)