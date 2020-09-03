Super Bowl LV predictions: Chiefs headed for repeat?

Judy Battista: Chiefs over Saints. No surprise that two teams with great continuity make a run this season. It's also no surprise that the Chiefs become the first back-to-back champion since the Patriots in 2004 -- and the similarities may not end here.





Jeremy Bergman: Chiefs over Cowboys. The Cowboys return to Super Bowl Sunday in their first year of the Mike McCarthy era and for the first time in a quarter-century. But once there, America's Team runs into American football's next dynasty, and falls to its Dallas predecessors, led by Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl MVP Clyde Edwards-Helaire, by three scores.





Gil Brandt: Chiefs over Vikings. The offensive-minded Andy Reid faces off against the defensive-minded Mike Zimmer. The Vikings win time of possession, but bet the under with the Chiefs taking a low-scoring game.





Nate Burleson: Chiefs over Buccaneers. The Bucs become the first team in history to host the Super Bowl, but that's where the history-making stops for Tom Brady this time around. It's Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes who head back home with new hardware.





Gennaro Filice: Chiefs over Cowboys. The 'Boys hit Super Bowl Sunday for the first time since Windows 95 was on the cutting edge, but Dallas doesn't have an answer for the modern world's most prolific operating system, the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes Chiefs.





Marcas Grant: Chiefs over Saints. It's a quarterback duel made in fantasy football heaven. Mahomes leads Kansas City to the rare double, sending Drew Brees sadly off into the sunset.





DeAngelo Hall: Chiefs over Buccaneers. Tom Brady gives Patrick Mahomes a run for his money late in the game, but it's ultimately the young gunslinger who outshines the veteran with a game-winning touchdown drive. Mahomes gets his second ring. Four more to go to match the G.O.A.T.





Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs over Buccaneers. The Chiefs ride their Patrick Mahomes-led offense to back-to-back titles, but it's the rookie, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who scores the game-winning touchdown.





Steve Mariucci: Chiefs over Saints. Patrick Mahomes out-passes Drew Brees and SMASHES all of Kurt Warner's Super Bowl records! (Sorry, Kurt.)





Kevin Patra: Chiefs over Saints. The two deepest teams with little turnover during a COVID-influenced season find their way to the Super Bowl. The Saints finally get over the NFC hump only to find more heartbreak as Patrick Mahomes leads a late fourth-quarter drive to swipe Drew Brees' second Lombardi.





Scott Pioli: Chiefs over Saints. The Saints will be in a season-long battle to win the division, but their team continuity will carry them in 2020. They will be strong in January, but unable to beat the best team in football in February.





Adam Rank: Chiefs over Buccaneers. I don't have the Chiefs taking the AFC West, which should be a surprise. Not because the Chiefs will stumble, but the talent of the AFC West is so good. Still, they end up going on a roll in the playoffs and capture back-to-back titles. And now Andy Reid is getting close to entering the conversation for best coach in NFL history.





Adam Schein: Chiefs over Cowboys. It's Patty Mahomes' world and we are just living in it. It's the Chiefs' time to Schein once again this year. Mahomes and Reid will not be denied.





Peter Schrager: Chiefs Over Buccaneers. In Super Bowl LV, it's Patrick Mahomes (the best of his generation) over Tom Brady (the best of his generation). In Tampa Bay, no less.





Nick Shook: Chiefs over Saints. New Orleans finally realizes its potential for the first time since XLIV, but can't outgun Patrick Mahomes in his second straight heroic performance on the game's biggest stage.





Kurt Warner: Chiefs over 49ers. I still think these are the two most complete rosters in football. This time, though, it's a higher-scoring affair, with Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs on a late touchdown drive for the win in a close game.