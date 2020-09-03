Super Bowl LV predictions: Chiefs headed for repeat?

With the 2020 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts predict which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.
Which team will win Super Bowl LV?
Judy Battista: Chiefs over Saints. No surprise that two teams with great continuity make a run this season. It's also no surprise that the Chiefs become the first back-to-back champion since the Patriots in 2004 -- and the similarities may not end here.
Jeremy Bergman: Chiefs over Cowboys. The Cowboys return to Super Bowl Sunday in their first year of the Mike McCarthy era and for the first time in a quarter-century. But once there, America's Team runs into American football's next dynasty, and falls to its Dallas predecessors, led by Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl MVP Clyde Edwards-Helaire, by three scores.
Gil Brandt: Chiefs over Vikings. The offensive-minded Andy Reid faces off against the defensive-minded Mike Zimmer. The Vikings win time of possession, but bet the under with the Chiefs taking a low-scoring game.
Nate Burleson: Chiefs over Buccaneers. The Bucs become the first team in history to host the Super Bowl, but that's where the history-making stops for Tom Brady this time around. It's Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes who head back home with new hardware.
Gennaro Filice: Chiefs over Cowboys. The 'Boys hit Super Bowl Sunday for the first time since Windows 95 was on the cutting edge, but Dallas doesn't have an answer for the modern world's most prolific operating system, the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes Chiefs.
Marcas Grant: Chiefs over Saints. It's a quarterback duel made in fantasy football heaven. Mahomes leads Kansas City to the rare double, sending Drew Brees sadly off into the sunset.
DeAngelo Hall: Chiefs over Buccaneers. Tom Brady gives Patrick Mahomes a run for his money late in the game, but it's ultimately the young gunslinger who outshines the veteran with a game-winning touchdown drive. Mahomes gets his second ring. Four more to go to match the G.O.A.T.
Maurice Jones-Drew: Chiefs over Buccaneers. The Chiefs ride their Patrick Mahomes-led offense to back-to-back titles, but it's the rookie, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who scores the game-winning touchdown.
Steve Mariucci: Chiefs over Saints. Patrick Mahomes out-passes Drew Brees and SMASHES all of Kurt Warner's Super Bowl records! (Sorry, Kurt.)
Kevin Patra: Chiefs over Saints. The two deepest teams with little turnover during a COVID-influenced season find their way to the Super Bowl. The Saints finally get over the NFC hump only to find more heartbreak as Patrick Mahomes leads a late fourth-quarter drive to swipe Drew Brees' second Lombardi.
Scott Pioli: Chiefs over Saints. The Saints will be in a season-long battle to win the division, but their team continuity will carry them in 2020. They will be strong in January, but unable to beat the best team in football in February.
Adam Rank: Chiefs over Buccaneers. I don't have the Chiefs taking the AFC West, which should be a surprise. Not because the Chiefs will stumble, but the talent of the AFC West is so good. Still, they end up going on a roll in the playoffs and capture back-to-back titles. And now Andy Reid is getting close to entering the conversation for best coach in NFL history.
Adam Schein: Chiefs over Cowboys. It's Patty Mahomes' world and we are just living in it. It's the Chiefs' time to Schein once again this year. Mahomes and Reid will not be denied.
Peter Schrager: Chiefs Over Buccaneers. In Super Bowl LV, it's Patrick Mahomes (the best of his generation) over Tom Brady (the best of his generation). In Tampa Bay, no less.
Nick Shook: Chiefs over Saints. New Orleans finally realizes its potential for the first time since XLIV, but can't outgun Patrick Mahomes in his second straight heroic performance on the game's biggest stage.
Kurt Warner: Chiefs over 49ers. I still think these are the two most complete rosters in football. This time, though, it's a higher-scoring affair, with Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs on a late touchdown drive for the win in a close game.
Brian Baldinger: Ravens over Saints. The Ravens win Super Bowl LV in the same stadium where they won their first title versus the New York Giants many moons ago. I think Baltimore got better this offseason with key acquisitions of Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Patrick Queen. The Ravens have the best kicking game in the NFL and a style of offense that is difficult to defend with the reigning MVP at the QB position. Lamar Jackson continues to improve his passing, especially his deep-ball throws to guys like Hollywood Brown, who is fully healthy. Baltimore has it all.
Ali Bhanpuri: Ravens over Seahawks. After sprinting past Mahomes’ merciless Chiefs in the AFC title game, Lamar fulfills the modern-day three-year plan the Kansas City QB perfected:
- Year 1: Excite your fan base
- Year 2: Win MVP
- Year 3: Win Super Bowl MVP
- Summer after Year 3: $$$
Russell Wilson vs. Lamar Jackson -- the first Black QB1s to go head to head in a Super Bowl -- is as incredible a matchup live as it is on paper.
Jeffri Chadiha: Ravens over Saints. The Saints finally break through after three straight years of playoff frustration. However, they run into a loaded Ravens team hell-bent on making up for a missed opportunity at a championship in 2019.
Chase Goodbread: Ravens over Saints. Lamar Jackson further cements his place among the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks with a masterful performance, and rookie LB Patrick Queen provides a big boost to the Baltimore defense in his first year. Ravens win it, 27-20.
Marc Ross: Ravens over Saints. After two years of playoff frustrations, Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens to victory and is named Super Bowl MVP. A last-second Justin Tucker field goal sends the devastated Saints home on the final play for the fourth year in a row.
Marc Sessler: Ravens over Cowboys. After edging the Chiefs in a double-overtime AFC Championship Game thriller, the Ravens topple Dallas in a romp that triggers a distant sculptor to get busy on John Harbaugh's HOF bust.
Brooke Cersosimo: Saints over Ravens. The Saints finally get back to the Super Bowl and capitalize on the opportunity while they still have Drew Brees under center. And unlike Peyton Manning in his final game, Brees leads his offense with four TDs, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Brees is named Super Bowl MVP and rides off into the sunset with a Lombardi -- while Tom Brady hears the cheers from down the street.
Cynthia Frelund: Saints over Chiefs. This season, I believe experience and continuity, at every level (player and coach), will be the keys to postseason berths. The Saints and Chiefs fit the bill in 2020, with Sean besting Andy in this matchup. This should be epic.
Shaun O'Hara: Saints over Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and K.C. jump out to a big lead early on, but Drew Brees gets one last shot with 52 seconds left in game. Michael Thomas catches the game-winning TD and Brees retires on top. #WhoDat
Dan Parr: Saints over Chiefs. New Orleans keeps Kansas City from becoming the first back-to-back champ in nearly 20 years and sends Drew Brees out with his second Lombardi.
Dan Hanzus: Steelers over Saints. Led by a resurgent Big Ben and a dominant defense, the Steelers bring the Lombardi Trophy home and send Drew Brees into retirement with an L.
Jim Trotter: Steelers over Cowboys. Pittsburgh was forced to mature quickly last season without Ben Roethlisberger -- and did. That growth will be magnified with him back in the lineup.
Joe Thomas: 49ers over Ravens. Kyle Shannahan gets over the Super Bowl hump with help from the Niners' defense. Robert Saleh's unit plays flawless football in not allowing the Ravens to score a single touchdown.
Lance Zierlein: 49ers over Ravens. The swarming 49ers defense continues its dominant ways against Lamar Jackson, while Kyle Shanahan exorcises his Super Bowl demons.
Tom Blair: Cowboys over Bills. Nineties nostalgia, baby! Buffalo's wild postseason ride results in the franchise's first trip to the Big Game in 27 years. And it ends as anyone born before 1988 will tell you it must: with a third consecutive Super Bowl loss to Dallas.
James Jones: Packers over Chiefs. A decade after Aaron Rodgers won his first ring, he strings together a near-perfect Super Bowl performance to out-duel Patrick Mahomes. The Lombardi Trophy returns home to Titletown.
Gregg Rosenthal: Colts over Saints. Eleven seasons after one of the most underrated Super Bowls of all time, the Colts get revenge when Rock Ya-Sin makes like Tracy Porter with a late pick-six against Drew Brees.
David Carr: Raiders over Cowboys. Down six on the final drive, Derek Carr (channeling Kobe Bryant) marches the Raiders down the field to the 8-yard line with 24 seconds left on the clock. Little bro throws a laser for a touchdown to Darren Waller on a post route. Everything that's been built up over the years is behind that throw and the Power of God launches this ball straight into Waller's grip. The Cowboys get one final chance, but it ends when Maxx Crosby hits Dak Prescott as he throws the ball, and Damon Arnette seals the game with a pick-six. RAAAAIDDDDERRRRRSSSSS!
Rhett Lewis: Buccaneers over Ravens. Tom Brady becomes the second player in NFL history -- joining Peyton Manning -- to win a Super Bowl with two different franchises.