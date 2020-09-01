2020 NFL season award predictions: Patrick Mahomes heavy MVP favorite

Why DeAngelo Hall chose Patrick Mahomes: We've seen Mahomes dominate since he took over as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback two seasons ago. Why should this year be any different? And while some might think there's got to be some sort of letdown on the horizon -- after being league MVP in 2018 and Super Bowl MVP last season -- Mahomes' talent and familiarity with his supporting cast and Andy Reid's offense keep him at the very top of his position -- and the NFL in 2020.