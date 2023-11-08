Season Predictions

NFL playoff predictions: Picking 8 division winners, 6 wild-card teams at midpoint of 2023 season

Published: Nov 08, 2023 at 10:37 AM

With the 2023 NFL season at its midpoint, our analysts update their preseason predictions for the playoff field:

Table inside Article
AFC NFC
EAST EAST
NORTH NORTH
SOUTH SOUTH
WEST WEST
WILD CARD WILD CARD

Participating analysts: Keegan Abdoo, Mike Band, Judy Battista, Tom Blair, David Carr, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Michael F. Florio, Leslie Frazier, Christian Gonzales, Marcas Grant, Anthony Holzman-Escareno, Maurice Jones-Drew, Bobby Kownack, Michelle Magdziuk, Steve Mariucci, Matt Okada, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Chad Reuter, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Brendan Walker, Lance Zierlein.

NOTE: All betting odds listed below -- courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook -- are current as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

AFC EAST CHAMPS

Rank
1
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
6-3 · -200

(21 votes: Abdoo, Band, Battista, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Florio, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Sessler, Shook, Walker.)


2) Buffalo Bills (+250)6 votes: Frazier, Gonzales, Magdziuk, Reuter, Ross, Zierlein.


Why Kevin Patra chose the Dolphins: Each team in the division is flawed in its own way. Down the stretch, the Dolphins must answer questions about getting bullied by the heavyweights (0-3 vs. teams currently owning a winning record; 6-0 vs. teams .500 and below), but I'm counting on Mike McDaniel's explosive offense to be the difference. Getting dynamic rookie De'Von Achane (knee injury) back will help put Miami over the top. Star defender Jalen Ramsey already returned to solidify the secondary. The true test for the Fins comes in the final three weeks of the regular season, when they face Dallas, Baltimore and Buffalo.


Back to top

AFC NORTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
7-2 · -145

(24 votes: Abdoo, Band, Battista, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Florio, Frazier, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Cincinnati Bengals (+300)3 votes: Filice, Gonzales, Kownack.


Why Chad Reuter chose the Ravens: The Ravens are in prime form right now. It's tough to see any AFC North foe overtaking them. Lamar Jackson is playing like the league MVP this season (with the help of rookie receiver Zay Flowers), while Baltimore's defense is clamping down opponents to a NFL-low 124 points (13.8 per game) through nine contests.


﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Back to top

AFC SOUTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
6-2 · -550

(26 votes: Abdoo, Band, Battista, Blair, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Houston Texans (+575)1 vote: Carr.


Why Keegan Abdoo chose the Jaguars: Thus far, the Jaguars' offense has been held back by costly mistakes and red zone struggles. Look for Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence to right the ship coming out of the Week 9 bye -- just like last year, when they won six of their final seven regular-season games after the midseason break. Combining a more consistent offense with a surprisingly strong defense, Jacksonville should be able to hold off challenges to the AFC South crown from the frisky Texans and Colts.


Back to top

AFC WEST CHAMPS

Rank
1
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
7-2 · -900

UNANIMOUS PICK


Why Michelle Magdziuk chose the Chiefs: The Chiefs have won the AFC West in each of the last seven seasons, and the other teams in the division are applying very little pressure to stop that streak in 2023. Entering Week 10, Kansas City has three more wins than any other AFC West squad.


Back to top

AFC WILD CARD TEAMS

We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the AFC:

1) Cincinnati Bengals (62 points)

  • Fifth seed (15 votes): Abdoo, Band, Battista, Chadiha, Florio, Holzman-Escareno, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Sessler, Shook, Walker.
  • Sixth seed (8 votes): Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Edholm, Frazier, Grant, Reuter, Ross.
  • Seventh seed (1 vote): Zierlein.

2) Buffalo Bills (37)

  • Fifth seed (4 votes): Blair, Cersosimo, Edholm, Grant.
  • Sixth seed (12 votes): Abdoo, Band, Battista, Chadiha, Florio, Holzman-Escareno, Kownack, Mariucci, Parr, Patra, Sessler, Shook.
  • Seventh Seed (1 vote): Jones-Drew.

3) Miami Dolphins (17)

  • Fifth seed (5 votes): Frazier, Gonzales, Reuter, Ross, Zierlein.
  • Sixth seed (1 vote): Magdziuk.

4) Cleveland Browns (16)

  • Fifth seed (1 vote): Carr.
  • Sixth seed (2 votes): Filice, Walker.
  • Seventh seed (9 votes): Band, Blair, Chadiha, Edholm, Kownack, Magdziuk, Okada, Parr, Shook.

5) Pittsburgh Steelers (9)

  • Sixth seed (2 votes): Jones-Drew, Zierlein.
  • Seventh seed (5 votes): Battista, Frazier, Grant, Patra, Reuter.

6) Baltimore Ravens (8)

  • Fifth seed (2 votes): Filice, Kownack.
  • Sixth seed (1 vote): Gonzales.

7) Houston Texans (7)

  • Sixth seed (1 vote): Okada.
  • Seventh seed (5 votes): Abdoo, Cersosimo, Filice, Sessler, Walker.

9) Los Angeles Chargers (4)

  • Seventh seed (4 votes): Florio, Gonzales, Holzman-Escareno, Ross.

T-10) Jacksonville Jaguars (1)

  • Seventh seed (1 vote): Carr.

T-10) New York Jets (1)

  • Seventh seed (1 vote): Mariucci.

Back to top

NFC EAST CHAMPS

Rank
1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
8-1 · -650

UNANIMOUS PICK


Why Bobby Kownack chose the Eagles: Philadelphia hasn't even fully found its groove yet ... and still holds the NFL's best record at 8-1. Some might be dissuaded by the gauntlet of a schedule -- the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks await after a Week 10 bye -- but these Eagles are battle-tested, just opened up a 2.5-game lead over Dallas and possess the DNA to become the NFC East's first repeat winner since 2004.  


Back to top

NFC NORTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
6-2 · -1200

UNANIMOUS PICK


Why Steve Mariucci chose the Lions: ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿This year’s Lions team has built off its strong finish from a year ago and seized control of the division. Dan Campbell’s group has the perfect mix of veterans and young players, all of whom are hungry to prove doubters wrong and give the Detroit fan base meaningful football in January. The Lions are not without flaws, but they should win their first division title since 1993, when they played in the NFC Central.


Back to top

NFC SOUTH CHAMPS

Rank
1
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
5-4 · -175

(24 votes: Band, Battista, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Filice, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Kownack, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Atlanta Falcons (+215)3 votes: Abdoo, Edholm, Magdziuk.


Why Lance Zierlein chose the Saints: New Orleans' defense and the extended weaponry on the offensive side of the ball give the Saints an advantage in their quest to outlast the Falcons over the 18-week season. Ultimately, Atlanta just won't have enough offense.


Back to top

NFC WEST CHAMPS

Rank
1
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
5-3 · -360

(26 votes: Abdoo, Band, Battista, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Jones-Drew, Kownack, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Sessler, Shook, Walker, Zierlein.)


2) Seattle Seahawks (+290)1 vote: Ross.


Why Michael F. Florio chose the 49ers: The 49ers used the Week 9 bye to get healthy, correct some issues and implement Chase Young into an already-loaded defense. Now I anticipate they'll start looking like their dominant selves again and win the division after take a couple upcoming games against their biggest challengers, the Seahawks.


﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Back to top

NFC WILD CARD TEAMS

We asked voters to pick the three wild-card teams from each conference, ranking their picks from 1 to 3 based on where they project the squads to land in the pecking order. Here are the vote totals for the NFC:

1) Dallas Cowboys (77 points)

  • Fifth seed (23 votes): Abdoo, Band, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Kownack, Magdziuk, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Reuter, Ross, Sessler, Walker, Zierlein.
  • Sixth seed (4 votes): Battista, Jones-Drew, Patra, Shook.

2) Seattle Seahawks (54)

  • Fifth seed (4 votes): Battista, Jones-Drew, Patra, Shook.
  • Sixth seed (21 votes): Abdoo, Band, Blair, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Edholm, Filice, Florio, Frazier, Gonzales, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Kownack, Mariucci, Okada, Parr, Reuter, Sessler, Walker, Zierlein.

3) Minnesota Vikings (16)

  • Sixth seed (1 vote): Magdziuk.
  • Seventh seed (14 votes): Band, Carr, Cersosimo, Chadiha, Florio, Gonzales, Grant, Holzman-Escareno, Kownack, Mariucci, Ross, Sessler, Shook, Walker.

4) Atlanta Falcons (6)

  • Seventh seed (6 votes): Blair, Okada, Parr, Patra, Reuter, Zierlein.

T-5) San Francisco 49ers (2)

  • Sixth seed (1 vote): Ross.

T-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2)

  • Seventh seed (2 votes): Battista, Frazier.

T-5) Los Angeles Rams (2)

  • Seventh seed (2 votes): Filice, Jones-Drew.

T-5) New Orleans Saints (2)

  • Seventh seed (2 votes): Abdoo, Edholm.

9) Washington Commanders (1)

  • Seventh seed (1 vote): Magdziuk.

Back to top

Related Content

news

2023 NFL predictions, midseason edition: Picks to win MVP, DPOY and other awards at 'NFL Honors'

Who will win NFL MVP? How about Coach of the Year? And which first-year players are poised to claim rookie honors? Midway through the 2023 season, NFL.com analysts predict every award winner.
news

Super Bowl LVIII predictions: Who represents AFC, NFC in Vegas? Which team wins Lombardi Trophy?

Who will represent the AFC and NFC next February at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas? Which team is poised to hoist the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their picks, with seven different winners.
news

NFL playoff predictions: Picking eight division winners, six wild-card teams for 2023 season

Which eight NFL teams will be crowned division champions this season? Who'll nab the six wild-card slots? Our analysts provide their playoff picks for the 2023 campaign.
news

2023 NFL season predictions: Picks to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookies of the Year

Who is poised to nab NFL MVP? How about Defensive Player of the Year? And which rookies will take home the hardware? As we head into the 2023 season, NFL.com analysts predict every award winner.
news

Super Bowl LVII picks: Will Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles win Lombardi Trophy?

Can Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs win their second title in four years? Will Jalen Hurts secure his first ring and bring a second Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia? Which players will steal the spotlight? NFL Media analysts provide predictions for Super Bowl LVII.
news

12th annual 'NFL Honors' picks: Who should win MVP? Coach of the Year?

Who's taking home the hardware for Most Valuable Player, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year at the 12th annual 'NFL Honors'? NFL Media analysts make their picks for eight of the individual awards.
news

Super Bowl LVII midseason predictions: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles in title game?

Which teams will be playing for the title at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVII picks, with five different winners.
news

2022 NFL playoff predictions at midseason: Picking 8 division winners and 6 wild card teams

Will the Bills hold off the high-flying Dolphins in the AFC East? Can the 49ers overtake the Seahawks in the NFC West? NFL.com analysts pick all eight division winners and vote on wild card teams.
news

2022 NFL midseason award predictions: Josh Allen leads Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in MVP race

Who will win NFL MVP? How about Coach of the Year? And which first-year players are poised to claim rookie honors? Midway through the 2022 season, NFL.com analysts predict every award winner.
news

Super Bowl LVII predictions: Bills and Buccaneers to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona?

Which teams will hit Arizona in February for Super Bowl LVII? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their picks, with eight different winners.
news

2022 NFL playoff predictions: Will Chiefs be dethroned in uber-competitive AFC West?

Which eight NFL teams will be crowned division champions this season? Who'll nab the six wild-card slots? Our analysts provide their playoff picks for the 2022 campaign.