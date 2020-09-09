Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow selected a team captain

"Was one of my goals coming in," Burrow said, per The Athletic. I didn't really expect to be a captain, but really happy to represent our team and our offense

The six-man group is made up of five captains with at least four years of NFL experience, with the majority of the group having been in the league for most of the last decade.

Then, there's Burrow, the fresh-faced future of the franchise who set an FBS record for passing touchdowns in 2019 with 60 en route to a perfect 15-0 season and a national championship for LSU. When Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, he diverted attention away from himself and toward those in need from his home region of economically depressed southeast Ohio, telling the youth from the area that they too can end up like Burrow.

It wasn't contrived, but heartfelt, and far from the last time Burrow would speak emphatically from a public platform on a topic about which he cared deeply.