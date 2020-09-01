Around the NFL

Bengals signing RB Joe Mixon to 4-year, $48M extension

Published: Sep 01, 2020 at 02:51 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Joe Mixon is making a long-term home for himself along the banks of the Ohio River.

Mixon is signing a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The contract keeps Mixon, who was entering the final season of his rookie deal, under contract through 2024.

Mixon has undoubtedly earned such an extension, rushing for 1,100-plus yards in each of the last two seasons despite being part of an offense that finished 26th in the NFL in total yards per game in both 2018 and 2019. Once one half of a promising backfield with Gio Bernard, Mixon established himself as Cincinnati's workhorse over the last two seasons and with his play elevated himself into the national consciousness as an up-and-coming lead back.

The pay raise is a massive one, as Mixon had been slated to make less than $2 million in 2020. Mixon missed out on significant rookie deal money because of his off-field transgressions while at the University of Oklahoma, which called into question his character and resulted in a slide into the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft where the Bengals selected him at No. 48 overall. They're happy to have him now and for years to come, as evidenced by Tuesday's extension.

