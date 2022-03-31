Tyreek Hill-infused Miami Dolphins poised to be NFL's Cinderella team in 2022

I really like Tua. Yes, the Dolphins should've taken Justin Herbert over him at No. 5 overall. It's obvious now, but I felt that way before the 2020 NFL Draft. Regardless, that ship has sailed. It's over. So let's assess what Miami has, not what it could've had. Tua has the quick release, the accuracy and the leadership ability to be a great player worthy of a top pick. He needed that offensive mind. Enter McDaniel. Tua also needed a real offensive line, with Miami's unit finishing dead last in Pro Football Focus' season-ending rankings this past January. So the Dolphins went out and got one of the game's best left tackles, Terron Armstead, as well as a solid guard in Connor Williams.

Meanwhile, with a cavalcade of anonymous backs last year, the Dolphins finished 30th in rushing. Not ideal for an offense led by a young quarterback trying to find his way in the NFL. So Miami pounced on Chase Edmonds, a 25-year-old playmaker who should be squarely in his prime. I'm thrilled to see him running and catching in McDaniel's offense. The Fins also scooped up blazer back Raheem Mostert, who played for McDaniel in San Francisco and swears by the coach, as he stressed to me on SiriusXM Radio last week. Lastly, Miami went out and got something that's essential to the team's new offense: a traditional fullback in Alec Ingold.

And then there's the receiving corps. Cedric Wilson was an underrated signing. Honestly, I was ready to hype up the pass-catching group of Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki. Then Miami went out and shot the moon.

Tyreek Hill?! Come on. Now it's not even fair. "Cheetah" is one of one. He's the single best home run hitter in the NFL. The man changes games with his speed. He's nightmare fuel to defenders and defensive coordinators. Hill has won a title and played huge in big games. Think about the impact on Tua. And on Waddle, fresh off a sensational rookie season that saw him rack up 104 catches and author numerous highlight-reel plays. Think about what McDaniel can do with the mind-bending explosiveness Hill and Waddle bring to the table.

The NFL is hotter than ever, but Miami needs to join the fun. That's the word: fun. With Tyreek Hill as the icing on this cake, these Dolphins are going to be fast and fun. When was the last time you could say that about Miami?