NFL wide receiver relocations: How will Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Allen Robinson fare on new teams?

Old team: Jacksonville Jaguars





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿I am high on Chark and think he can be a real difference-maker in Detroit, even coming off a broken ankle that limited him to just four games in 2021. Chark led the Jags in receiving yards in 2019 (1,008) and 2020 (706). In those two seasons, he was one of the most efficient wideouts in the league vs. press coverage. According to Next Gen Stats, Chark ranked in the top 10 in several key metrics against press in this span, including fourth in yards per target (11.2) and tied for eighth in receiving TDs (six). He's been able to find success thanks to his solid route running and ability to make tough catches, snagging almost everything that comes his way. With a consistent quarterback and talents like Amon-Ra St. Brown and T.J. Hockenson around him, Chark should help take Detroit's offense to the next level.





2022 projection: 900 receiving yards, 5-6 TDs