Around the NFL

Tyreek Hill thrilled to head to Miami, where he foresees 'a fun season'

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 05:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tyreek Hill is now a Miami Dolphin.

With that reality still setting in for much of the football world, Hill took the podium for the first time in aqua and orange on Thursday. He told reporters his choice of destination was always going to be Miami "no matter what," where he feels at home and believes the Dolphins are committed to contending.

"It's like they said with the Rams: 'Eff them picks, man.' Eff them picks at the end of the day," Hill said of Miami's trade to bring him to South Florida. "Bringing (tackle) Terron (Armstead) in, they definitely want to put all the right pieces around the quarterback because the quarterback is the most important player on the field. Having myself, Terron and a few more other pieces that were already here, like you definitely can tell that the owner wants to win, coach (Mike) McDaniel, (general manager) Chris Grier, all of those guys want to win. We're all looking forward to the challenge, to the journey and I can't wait to work."

Quarterback is especially crucial to Hill's new chapter. After spending the last four seasons running all over the field as part of a high-flying offense led by all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes﻿, Tua Tagovailoa is now the man tasked with getting the ball to Hill. It's a downgrade from one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL, of course, but Tagovailoa's evaluation remains incomplete.

Hill has seen enough to be convinced he's in the right situation.

"Tua is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL," Hill said. "So just his ball placement, getting us the ball in space -- you know, perfect placement -- and us utilizing our speed. Utilizing our best asset, and that's just being dangerous."

The man in charge of utilizing his offense's new weapons will be first-year coach Mike McDaniel, who brings with him a reputation for offensive innovation. While working under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, McDaniel deployed receiver Deebo Samuel in a number of creative ways, maximizing Samuel's game-changing ability and opening the eyes of offensive coordinators elsewhere to the potent potential of offenses with players like Samuel.

Hill believes he can fill a similar role under McDaniel in Miami.

"I'm gonna just say this: The way that he utilized Deebo Samuel in that offense was crazy, right?" Hill said. "Deebo Samuel is a freak athlete, right? So, I'm just excited -- that's all I'm going to say."

Hill has a history of making a field-tilting impact. In Kansas City, he was a lethal threat in every area of the field, and Andy Reid similarly maximized his potential within the Chiefs' creative offense. Without this combination, it's fair to believe Hill wouldn't have attracted the lucrative extension that came with his trade to Miami.

"It's tough. But (when) somebody comes to you with a lot of money, it changes," Hill said of leaving the Chiefs. "Feelings start to change a little bit. ... It definitely was tough. I definitely had one of those moments where like I just had to get in my car and just drive and just really think about those moments that I had in K.C. with my family, with my coaches, players.

"I even had a conversation with Pat. That's my brother for life. No matter what. We don't even gotta be on the same team. Pat, (Travis) Kelce and whole lot of other guys -- (Gehrig) Dieter, D-Rob (Demarcus Robinson) -- I can name a whole lot of other guys. I'm going to miss those guys. I know those guys are still gone ball because they're Hall of Famers and they still gonna do their thing. Coach Reid, he's going to do his thing, too."

Hill expects to do his thing even better in Miami, where he believes opposing defenses are going to have an even more difficult time keeping him under wraps.

"Especially in the heat? It's going to be crazy, man," Hill said. "Look, they better warm up, put ice on them, do whatever they gotta do. Because it's going to be a long season, but it's going to be a fun season. I'm excited."

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray: 'I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal'

Speaking to the media for the first time since the Cardinals' playoff loss to the Rams, Murray expanded on the past few weeks of headline-grabbing attention that included a desire for a long-term contract.
news

Second Texas grand jury declines to indict Browns QB Deshaun Watson on criminal charges

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson on Thursday after considering evidence in a criminal complaint against the Browns quarterback alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 24

The Eagles agreed to terms with defensive end ﻿Derek Barnett﻿ on a two-year deal, the team announced. See who else was signed or released during Thursday's free agency action.
news

Chiefs signing former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 3-year, $30M deal

The Chiefs are signing former Packers wide receiver ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ to a three-year, $30 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. MVS will receive $18 million in the first two years and the deal has incentives to reach a max of $36 million. 
news

Demarcus Lawrence 'blessed with the opportunity' to be a Cowboy for life

Demarcus Lawrence speaks on an eventful offseason in Dallas which nearly saw the longtime Cowboys DE depart before signing a three-year extension.
news

Second grand jury considering criminal complaint against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury is considering evidence in a criminal complaint against Deshaun Waston alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer of the complainant, told The New York Times on Thursday.
news

Drew Rosenhaus on Tyreek Hill trade: Davante Adams' contract 'flipped everything upside down'

Following the trade to the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explains what happened with his client's abrupt departure from Kansas City. 
news

Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as football analyst

The Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer as a football analyst, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

J.D. McKissic says he chose Commanders over Bills because he had 'unfinished business in Washington'

Running back J.D. McKissic is back in Washington. McKissic spoke with reporters Thursday and explained his desicion to re-sign with the Commanders over the Buffalo Bills.
news

Ex-Rams WR Robert Woods picked Titans in trade: 'Joining this team is beneficial for my career'

When the Rams signed receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, it signaled the end to Robert Woods' run in Los Angeles. The wideout said the team allowed him to help pick his landing spot, which is how the trade to Tennessee transpired.
news

Quandre Diggs: Seahawks 'not in a rebuild mode' post-Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Despite trading Russell Wilson and cutting ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿, the Seattle Seahawks have consistently insisted they aren't rebuilding but rather reloading. That notion was reiterated to safety ﻿Quandre Diggs﻿ as he signed his new contract to remain a centerpiece of the Seahawks' secondary.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW