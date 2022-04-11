NFL quarterback relocations: How will Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan and others fare on new teams?

Old team: Buffalo Bills





As it stands pre-draft, Trubisky is in position to be Pittsburgh’s starter after signing a two-year contract with the team last month. In minimal action during his year in Buffalo with Brian Daboll, Trubisky played well while using his legs, putting pressure on the defense by making it honor him in the rushing attack. (This forced the opposition to play more single-high coverage, allowing wideouts to be in one-on-one situations.) The Steelers weren’t able to be all that creative or forward-thinking with Ben Roethlisberger under center, but they aren’t afraid to change schemes and involve the quarterback in the run game. Not to mention, Trubisky is surrounded by solid talent, with Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth making life easier for the sixth-year pro. If the Steelers do end up drafting a quarterback later this month, which certainly seems possible, Trubisky will have to win the job. He’s fully capable of doing so -- and if he rises to the occasion, it could play in his favor (and the Steelers’, for that matter) come September.





I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the horrible news of Dwayne Haskins' passing over the weekend. Haskins was the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Trubisky and Mason Rudolph and was expected to compete for the starting job ahead of the 2022 season. It's going to be a long few months for the Steelers' QB room and organization as everyone takes time process the tragedy.





2022 projection: 67 completion percentage, 3,200 passing yards, 20 TDs, 10 INTs; 250 rushing yards, 3 TDs