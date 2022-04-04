NFL pass rusher relocations: How will Randy Gregory, Khalil Mack, Von Miller fare on new teams?

Old team: Los Angeles Rams





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿The Bills already had one of the most talented and complete rosters in the NFL; adding Miller to the league's top-ranked defense (in scoring, yards and on third down) just might get them where they ultimately want to be. The two-time Super Bowl champion's résumé speaks for itself, and he's showed no signs of slowing down. In his 11th NFL season in 2021, Miller amassed 19 tackles for loss, 17 QB hits, 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble. And in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016), Miller has the second-highest QB pressure rate (15.2) among all defensive players with a minimum of 1,500 pass rushes, behind only Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (15.4). His presence off the edge will open up one-on-one opportunities for Gregory Rousseau and Ed Oliver. But that's not all: Miller is the type of veteran who'll be a tremendous leader on a team that's trying to make history of its own. Getting a guy who's been to the mountaintop not once, but twice -- and with two different teams -- made this signing a no-brainer for Buffalo.





2022 projection: 12 sacks