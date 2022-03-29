Mock Draft

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Jets double down on defense; no QBs picked in Round 1

Published: Mar 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The flurry of trades and free-agent moves that marked the past few weeks of the offseason will undoubtedly impact the 2022 NFL Draft and which prospects come off the board early in Round 1. The quarterbacks, in particular, could see their stock tumble, with teams aggressively swapping picks or paying big bucks to add veterans to the lineup.

Although the Tier 1 quarterbacks in this class are intriguing prospects with starting potential, the flurry of activity following the NFL Scouting Combine is likely indicative of how the NFL world views their talent and potential at this point. Sure, those opinions could change, but it is hard to ignore the game of musical chairs that we have witnessed this offseason.

Related Links

With that in mind, I think we will not see a quarterback come off the board in the first round with teams resisting the urge to "push" quarterbacks up the board due to positional value. While I am ready for the host of barbs that will accompany a mock draft without a quarterback, this could be the first time since 1996 that Round 1 passes without a QB being picked.

Let's get to it ...

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

The high-motor pass rusher with freakish athleticism and refined technique is an ideal complement to Josh Allen on the edge. 

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DL · Junior

Adding a versatile front-line athlete with explosive speed, quickness and power will help the Lions create more pressure on passing downs. 

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

The ultra-explosive edge defender with outstanding first-step quickness and snap-count anticipation is exactly what coach Lovie Smith needs to add some sizzle to the Texans' pass rush.  

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

The long, rangy cover corner with a polished game will remind Jets fans of Antonio Cromartie in his prime. 

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

New general manager Joe Schoen believes in adding prototypes at the marquee positions. Neal is an XXXL edge blocker with outstanding technique and tools. 

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

If Matt Rhule wants to change the temperament of the Panthers’ offensive line, he could opt to add the big-bodied bully from N.C. State, who will pummel defenders at the point of attack. 

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Giants are at their best when they are able to harass quarterbacks while bringing just four defenders. Johnson is a dynamic pass rusher with the combination of speed, quickness and hand skills to whip opponents on the edge. 

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Adding a polished route-runner to the lineup to complement Kyle Pitts should help the Falcons' passing game flourish with Marcus Mariota at the helm. 

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

After releasing Bobby Wagner, the Seahawks could opt to add a versatile linebacker with impact potential as a pass rusher/playmaker/ballhawk from the second level. 

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from SEA)
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

It is hard to find safeties with both center-fielder skills and a linebacker mentality. Hamilton has superstar potential as a versatile chess piece with the capacity to play anywhere, from the deep middle to the box. 

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

As a five-star talent with the tools to play as a shutdown corner on the island, Stingley could take the Commanders' defense to the next level if he locks in and performs to his potential.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Andrew Booth
Andrew Booth
Clemson · CB · Junior

The high-IQ technician is a scheme-friendly cover corner with the talent and tools to play at an all-star level from Day 1.

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

Adding a No. 1 receiver is critical to the development of a young quarterback. Whether Houston sticks with Davis Mills, drafts a signal-caller this year or adds one down the road, London is a super-sized pass catcher with the length and leaping ability to expand the strike zone for a passer. 

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

As a man-heavy team, the Ravens cannot resist adding a talented cover corner with outstanding instincts and skills.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

Possessing multiple first-round picks, the Eagles could use one to upgrade their receiver corps with a polished route runner who boasts big-play potential. 

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from IND)
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB · Junior (RS)

The Eagles need more speed and athleticism in the defensive backfield to handle some of the explosive offenses and receivers around the league. Gordon is a technician with the athleticism, footwork and ball skills to thrive in a man- or zone-based scheme.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

This is all about building a fortress around Justin Herbert to help him flourish as a passer. Cross is a natural pass protector with the balance, body control and hand skills to stymie pass rushers on the edges.

Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

The loss of Terron Armstead, who signed in Miami after manning the left-tackle spot in New Orleans for the past several seasons, creates a void on the edges. Penning is a rock-solid offensive tackle with a nasty disposition and a grown man's game.

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · C · Junior (RS)

The question of how much longer four-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce will play could prompt the Eagles to add an insurance policy this season. Linderbaum is a technician with the footwork and hand skills to shine at the pivot as a pro. 

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

The spectacular catch-and-run specialist is a big-play weapon with polished route-running skills and strong hands.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Roger McCreary
Roger McCreary
Auburn · CB · Senior

Bill Belichick has a knack for identifying and developing blue-chip cornerbacks. McCreary has a solid set of tools that should make him a strong fit in a versatile scheme that blends man and zone coverage.

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT · Senior

The Packers are not afraid to invest in their offensive line with top picks, having chosen two (Josh Myers and Elgton Jenkins) in Round 2 within the last three drafts. As a former tight-end turned offensive tackle, Raimann is a nimble athlete with the balance and body control to handle athletic rushers on the edges.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

The monstrous defensive tackle possesses the strength, power and explosiveness to create chaos between the tackles. Davis plays like a bull in a china shop at the point of attack and would give the Cardinals a disruptive defender in the middle of their front line.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

If defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wants an energetic edge rusher to add to the rotation, Mafe might be the pick. The Minnesota standout is a Tasmanian devil off the edges, with a relentless playing style that wears down opponents.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · OG · Senior

Beefing up the offensive line is a top priority for a Bills team that is close to securing a crown. Johnson is a polished blocker at the point of attack, with the athleticism and movement skills to shine in a zone-based scheme.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · OG · Junior

Green is a bully-ball specialist with the movement skills and road-grading ability to clear the path for Derrick Henry between the tackles.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

Adding a disruptive defender to play alongside Vita Vea at the point of attack could make the Buccaneers' defense downright scary on early downs.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Christian Watson
Christian Watson
North Dakota State · WR

If the Packers break from tradition and add a pass-catcher in Round 1 for the first time since 2002, Watson could be the pick as a long, rangy player with speed and sticky hands. 

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from SF through MIA)
Skyy Moore
Skyy Moore
Western Michigan · WR · Junior

There is not a single receiver out there who can replace all of traded-way veteran Tyreek Hill's production, but Moore is a dynamic weapon with the explosiveness and versatility to pop in an Andy Reid offense.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Dax Hill
Dax Hill
Michigan · S · Junior

Hill is a prototypical nickel defender with the kind of hit, run and cover skills that will make him a hot commodity for a team that loves to attack with pressure.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Logan Hall
Logan Hall
Houston · DE · Senior

The Bengals' workmanlike defensive front could use another interior disruptor with pass-rush skills. Hall's energy and effort make him an intriguing option for a defense that wears opponents out with its physicality and relentlessness.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Arnold Ebiketie
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn State · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Lions need more athletic defenders on the field to have a chance to close the gap on their rivals. Ebiketie flashes impressive first-step quickness and closing speed as a bend-and-burst rusher off the edge.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Pierre Strong one of four RBs selected in Round 4

South Dakota State's Pierre Strong is one of four running backs off the board in Round 4 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which other backs get the call?
news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers select WR Skyy Moore in Round 2

After using the 28th overall pick on a wideout, the Green Bay Packers revisit the pass-catcher well in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Carson Strong only QB picked in Round 3

Carson Strong is the only QB selected in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which AFC South team nabs the Nevada signal-caller?
news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go top three in Round 1

Malik Willis is the first of five QBs selected in Round 1 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. How high does the Liberty passer go?
news

Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis go in top 10

The free agency frenzy and a bevy of blockbuster trades have reshaped rosters across the league. How could all of these moves impact Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? Maurice Jones-Drew provides his first mock of this year.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 3.1: Chiefs add receiver in Round 1 after Tyreek Hill trade

After a wild opening wave of free agency -- with signings, releases and trades reshaping rosters across the league -- it's time to assess the impact on the 2022 NFL Draft. Daniel Jeremiah forecasts how the first 32 picks will play out in April.
news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks select Malik Willis; Travon Walker first defender selected

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine and the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade news, Lance Zierlein reveals his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Who goes No. 1 overall? Who do the Seahawks take with the first-round pick they will acquire from the Broncos? Check out the full rundown, 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Panthers take first QB off the board at No. 6 overall

Three teams select quarterbacks in Bucky Brooks' new forecast for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers making the first move for a passer. Check out the full projection for picks 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen

The Bills are among five teams that select wide receivers in Daniel Jeremiah's new mock draft. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bears reunite former Ohio State WR with Justin Fields in Round 2

The Bears reunite QB Justin Fields with one of his Ohio State teammates in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers add WR in Round 3

The Packers add a pass-catcher from the FCS in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW