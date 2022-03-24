Mock Draft

Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis go in top 10

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 07:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

The free agency frenzy and ALL the blockbuster trades have reshaped rosters across the league. How could all of these moves impact Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

Here's my first crack at forecasting how the first 32 picks will shake out in Las Vegas on April 28.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DL · Junior

With general manager Trent Baalke working to sign Cam Robinson to a long-term deal, the Jags go defense with this pick. Walker is coming off a great combine performance that has the scouting community buzzing, according to my colleague Bucky Brooks. The Georgia product gives the Jags a major boost up front as a versatile defender capable of playing anywhere on the D-line.

Related Links

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

There's no disputing Hutchinson's talent, but what scares me is that he only produced big numbers in his final year at Michigan. Hutchinson can rush the QB and stop the run -- two things Detroit struggled to do last season.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

In order for Lovie Smith's Cover 2 scheme to be successful, Houston must pressure the quarterback. Thibodeaux gives the Texans a key building block up front.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

After letting Marcus Maye walk in free agency, the Jets land a versatile, young safety who can play a Kam Chancellor-like role in Robert Saleh's defense to pair with the newly signed Jordan Whitehead.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

The Giants' biggest priority this offseason is protecting Daniel Jones and putting top-notch talent around him. As one of the most physically gifted players in this class, Neal improves the offensive line from the jump.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior (RS)

The Panthers had a front-row seat at Pickett's pro day, and Matt Rhule seemingly liked what he saw. The Panthers have had a different starting QB in each of Rhule's two seasons as head coach. Let's make it three straight! (Hopefully this one sticks.)

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via Bears)
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Giants turn to the defensive side of the ball with their second top-10 pick. They need an edge rusher who can get to the quarterback and help stymie the run game. Johnson does both.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

With the suspension of Calvin Ridley and the relocation of Russell Gage, the Falcons must add to the receiving corps. How about the best wideout in this draft?

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via Broncos)
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

It makes no difference that the Seahawks have Drew Lock and are interested in re-signing Geno Smith. Seattle needs a franchise quarterback, and Willis could be the guy as an athletic, dual-threat playmaker. He will help the run game, force defenses to account for him and can heave it deep. Sound familiar, 12s?

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via Seahawks)
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

Robert Saleh and the Jets nab the top cornerback in the draft. Gardner gives them a productive defender who'll be tasked with locking down Stefon Diggs twice a year.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

Ekwonu still has room to develop but boasts the intangibles to become a mainstay up front for the Commanders. With Brandon Scherff's exit in free agency, I could see Sam Cosmi sliding inside to fill the void at guard, giving Washington a solid right side in front of new QB Carson Wentz.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

New general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah takes Stingley with his first draft pick in an effort to find the team's new CB1. The LSU product comes with questions, but he has the natural talent to end the Vikings' multi-year search for a top-tier cover man.

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via Browns)
Andrew Booth
Andrew Booth
Clemson · CB · Junior

The Texans continue to add to Lovie Smith's defense with a cornerback boasting good ball skills to play opposite of newly added Desmond King.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The Ravens need more talent around Lamar Jackson, so they add a top receiver prospect in Wilson, who is a polished route runner and at his best after the catch. 

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Dolphins)
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

The Eagles had a measly 29 sacks in 2021, the second-lowest mark in the league. So, after signing Haason Reddick in free agency, they also add a reliable power rusher who can create havoc in the backfield like he did at Purdue. 

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Colts)
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

Even with Fletcher Cox's return, the Eagles need a long-term answer on the interior. Wyatt will have the privilege to learn from the six-time Pro Bowler and develop into a big-time pass rusher -- an area in which he has a ton of potential.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

With Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edges, the Chargers need a player who can push the pocket back into the quarterback. Davis can do it regularly while clogging up multiple gaps in the run game. He's the real deal. Toss in free-agent addition Sebastian Joseph-Day, and the Bolts' defensive front looks quite imposing.

Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Needing a replacement for the departed Terron Armstead, New Orleans gets a quality tackle prospect with an ideal frame who consistently played at a high level at Mississippi State.

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

No linebackers in the first round for Philadelphia. Sorry, Gio. Instead, the Eagles add a wide receiver with a high ceiling. Philly fans might have to wait a bit to see Williams get on the field, as he's recovering from an ACL tear, but he's electric. 

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

Pittsburgh snags one of the toughest and most physical players in this year's draft class to bolster the front line. His grit fits in perfectly with Mike Tomlin's bunch.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

Lloyd is a high-IQ leader in the middle of the defense, filling a hole left by the presumed departures of Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins in free agency. He steps right in to play alongside -- and learn from -- veteran Matthew Judon.

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(via Raiders)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

Davante Adams has relocated to Vegas. The Packers MUST bring in some big-time playmakers for Aaron Rodgers. Olave gives Green Bay speed to stretch the field, allowing Rodgers to show off his deep-ball accuracy.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

The Cardinals find a solid cornerback to play opposite Byron Murphy. This pair will team up to stall the talented wideouts across the NFC West.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · IOL · Junior (RS)

The Cowboys need to bolster their offensive line in an effort to protect Dak Prescott and help the run game, especially after the release of La'el Collins. Linderbaum is the top interior blocker in this class and he'll continue to improve at the next level.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB · Junior

Buffalo hasn't featured a 1,000-yard rusher since Shady McCoy in 2017. Hall is a chain-mover who gives the Bills the hard-nosed, downhill run game they've lacked since Josh Allen's arrival.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · IOL · Junior

With Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry departing in free agency, Green immediately steps in as a starter on the interior.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · IOL · Senior

Filling the void left by Ali Marpet, Johnson is tasked with keeping the G.O.A.T. upright in his Age 45 season.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

The Packers add another talented wideout for their MVP quarterback. The big-bodied Burks is a guy who can win the contested catch in the red zone. Plenty of future Lambeau Leaps for this guy.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(via 49ers through Dolphins)
Christian Watson
Christian Watson
North Dakota State · WR · Senior (RS)

Tyreek Hill is now in South Beach. So why not bring in a guy who ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine? Watson is a great route runner who can stretch the field and a playmaker with the ability to contribute in many ways.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Roger McCreary
Roger McCreary
Auburn · CB · Senior

The Chiefs are extremely thin at the cornerback position. They add a press-man CB who'll be challenged in the AFC West.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jamaree Salyer
Jamaree Salyer
Georgia · IOL · Senior

The Bengals have already bolstered their offensive line with some key pickups in free agency. To no one's surprise, they add more help up front in the first round.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via Rams)
Carson Strong
Carson Strong
Nevada · QB · Junior (RS)

In a surprise move to some, the Lions select a strong-armed quarterback to learn under Jared Goff for a year before taking the reins in 2023. 

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 3.1: Chiefs add receiver in Round 1 after Tyreek Hill trade

After a wild opening wave of free agency -- with signings, releases and trades reshaping rosters across the league -- it's time to assess the impact on the 2022 NFL Draft. Daniel Jeremiah forecasts how the first 32 picks will play out in April.
news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks select Malik Willis; Travon Walker first defender selected

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine and the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade news, Lance Zierlein reveals his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Who goes No. 1 overall? Who do the Seahawks take with the first-round pick they will acquire from the Broncos? Check out the full rundown, 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Panthers take first QB off the board at No. 6 overall

Three teams select quarterbacks in Bucky Brooks' new forecast for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers making the first move for a passer. Check out the full projection for picks 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen

The Bills are among five teams that select wide receivers in Daniel Jeremiah's new mock draft. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bears reunite former Ohio State WR with Justin Fields in Round 2

The Bears reunite QB Justin Fields with one of his Ohio State teammates in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers add WR in Round 3

The Packers add a pass-catcher from the FCS in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Five trades, five QBs selected in Round 1

Five trades shake up the first round in Chad Reuter's first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers and Steelers moving up to land quarterbacks. Check out the forecast for Rounds 1-3.
news

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now

Is Kenny Pickett or Matt Corral the first quarterback selected in Cynthia Frelund's analytics-driven mock? Check out each pick from 1 to 32.
news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two trades; Bucs, Steelers find successors to Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger

Two trades mark Round 1 in Lance Zierlein's first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Steelers moving up to select the second quarterback off the board. Check out his forecast for picks 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral only QBs selected in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks has just two quarterbacks coming off the board. On the other hand, six receivers hear their names called. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis among 3 QBs taken in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has three quarterbacks going in Round 1 -- but only one coming off the board within the top 10 picks. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW