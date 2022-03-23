Around the NFL

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Published: Mar 23, 2022 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following the Russell Wilson trade, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback room includes newcomer Drew Lock and greenhorn Jacob Eason.

The Seahawks could look to trade for the likes of Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo -- if the Niners would move him in the division. But coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned during an appearance on Seattle Sports 710 he'd like to bring back Geno Smith.

"I'd like to get Geno hooked up and get him back in (here). He showed us a good deal of command of our offense when he played last year and he has a terrific understanding of it so he's out in front of the other guys that are involved in the competition in that regard," Carroll said. "By the time he got a couple games under his belt after sitting for three or four years, he functioned in the Jacksonville game as well as you can function and he had a beautiful game there. And that looked like the culmination of his return, kind of. And unfortunately we didn't get to capitalize to see what the next step would be because Russ came back and played. But (Smith), he popped the ball around, he was fast with the football and got it out and did some really cool things. So that's the first thing.

"There's some other options out there and we get a lot of calls about guys and stuff. So we're always working it and we'll see what comes next."

Smith started three games for an injured Wilson in 2021. The Seahawks went 1-2 in those games as the 31-year-old completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and an interception. Smith had a chance late to win each of his starts but came up just shy on the game's final drive in the two losses.

Carroll's comments on Geno are interesting; as for large stretches of Smith's starts, the Seahawks ran a stagnant offense and wouldn't allow the QB to cook.

Smith isn't a long-term solution, but adding him as a veteran presence to the QB room would make sense. And with Lock's up-and-down play, Seattle could be Smith's best shot at seeing the field in 2022.

Seattle could be in line to draft a rookie QB high in April's draft, perhaps as high as No. 9 overall (pick received from Denver in Wilson trade). A QB room with a rookie, Lock and a veteran like Smith would make a lot of sense for the Seahawks in 2022.

Related Content

news

Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons before Monday's trade that shipped him to Indianapolis. The former NFL MVP wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta, praising the fans and noting that he expected to retire the Falcons QB.
news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson on facing Davante Adams, Raiders: 'They better be ready for us'

The AFC West's stockpiling of talent this offseason sets up two annual meetings between division newcomers ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and J.C. Jackson. The Chargers corner spoke confidently about that matchup with the Raiders during his introductory conference.
news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
news

Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday. 
news

Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.
news

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

New Colts QB Matt Ryan hopes to follow paths of Brady, Stafford in pursuit of Super Bowl

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is hoping his move from the Falcons will pay off much like it has in the past for other big-name quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford as he looks "to catch that spark and go." 
news

Pete Carroll: Seahawks fought to keep Russell Wilson 'until it wasn't meaningful anymore to stick with that'

The Seattle Seahawks continue to state that they were not the ones pushing to trade Russell Wilson. Head coach Pete Carroll discussed the dynamics of the trade during a Tuesday radio appearance.
news

Vikings signing former Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith to three-year, $42M deal

Za'Darius Smith has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a three-year deal. Smith's contract has a base value of $42 million and can be worth up to $47 million with incentives.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Tuesday, March 22

Former first-round receiver Corey Coleman is attempted to revive his career with the Chiefs. Find out what else is happening in NFL free agency this Tuesday.
news

Dak Prescott has 'no doubt' CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as 'the main guy'

The key to the offensive puzzle in Dallas is ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, who will be expected to play the role of an attention-grabbing No. 1 receiver with Amari Cooper out of the picture.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW