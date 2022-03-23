Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Following the Russell Wilson trade, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback room includes newcomer Drew Lock and greenhorn Jacob Eason.

The Seahawks could look to trade for the likes of Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo -- if the Niners would move him in the division. But coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned during an appearance on Seattle Sports 710 he'd like to bring back Geno Smith.

"I'd like to get Geno hooked up and get him back in (here). He showed us a good deal of command of our offense when he played last year and he has a terrific understanding of it so he's out in front of the other guys that are involved in the competition in that regard," Carroll said. "By the time he got a couple games under his belt after sitting for three or four years, he functioned in the Jacksonville game as well as you can function and he had a beautiful game there. And that looked like the culmination of his return, kind of. And unfortunately we didn't get to capitalize to see what the next step would be because Russ came back and played. But (Smith), he popped the ball around, he was fast with the football and got it out and did some really cool things. So that's the first thing.

"There's some other options out there and we get a lot of calls about guys and stuff. So we're always working it and we'll see what comes next."

Smith started three games for an injured Wilson in 2021. The Seahawks went 1-2 in those games as the 31-year-old completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and an interception. Smith had a chance late to win each of his starts but came up just shy on the game's final drive in the two losses.

Carroll's comments on Geno are interesting; as for large stretches of Smith's starts, the Seahawks ran a stagnant offense and wouldn't allow the QB to cook.

Smith isn't a long-term solution, but adding him as a veteran presence to the QB room would make sense. And with Lock's up-and-down play, Seattle could be Smith's best shot at seeing the field in 2022.