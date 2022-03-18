Around the NFL

Eagles, Fletcher Cox expected to reach one-year deal in coming days

Published: Mar 18, 2022 at 05:27 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

﻿Fletcher Cox﻿'s time away from Philadelphia doesn't look like it's going to last all that long.

Cox, who was released Thursday by the Eagles, is expected to re-sign with Philadelphia on a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The two parties are working through the details and it's expected to be finalized and signed in the coming days, Garafolo reported.

Cox's release wasn't all that surprising and neither is his impending quick return.

The Eagles cut Cox on Thursday prior to 4 p.m. ET, when his $18 million in salary would have become fully guaranteed. Upon his release, Garafolo reported there were discussions to bring Cox back.

By Thursday night, there was already progress on the six-time Pro Bowler's return.

Now, the 10-year Eagles veteran, who helped the franchise win its first and only Super Bowl, is poised for an 11th season with the organization.

