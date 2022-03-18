Eagles making progress on deal to bring DL Fletcher Cox back

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Cox and the Eagles have made progress on a deal to bring the defensive lineman back, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening -- hours after Cox's release.

A six-time Pro Bowler across 10 seasons with the Eagles, Cox's previous $18 million in salary would have become fully guaranteed at 4 p.m. ET Thursday, bringing about his release. Garafolo reported then that while Cox was hitting free agency, the former All-Pro and the only NFL team he's ever played for were already in discussions to bring him back.