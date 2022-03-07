2022 All-Combine Team: Spotlighting the top performers at each position in Indianapolis

Best team fits: New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions.





Olave entered the combine as the second of the two Ohio State receivers on the big board of NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah: Garrett Wilson was the No. 6 overall prospect, while Olave was down at No. 26. But that gap closed in Indy. In fact, Olave made a strong argument for a leap into the top 15 picks in April. The wideout began Thursday night by running a quick 4.39 40-yard dash, then put together a stellar series of field drills. Olave is video game smooth and as fast as his 40 indicates, chasing down a bomb thrown by Malik Willis in the go-route drill for the most impressive completion of the night between any two players. In between, he was consistently sharp, running crisp routes with ease and drawing plenty of cheers from the fans in attendance. He didn't test as well as Wilson in the vertical leap (36 inches versus 32) but was slightly better than Wilson in the broad jump, and his on-field performance was indisputably excellent. He certainly made himself a lot of money at Lucas Oil Stadium.