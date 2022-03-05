2022 NFL Draft

Breece Hall, Kenny Walker blaze 4.3 40-yard dashes in record-setting RB night at NFL Scouting Combine

Published: Mar 05, 2022 at 12:04 AM
Gennaro Filice

Senior Editor, Original Content

INDIANAPOLIS -- The running back position hasn't received much love in this draft cycle, but that could change after a surprisingly speedy showing at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

A whopping six running backs posted 40-yard dash times in the 4.3s on Friday evening:

Not only is that the most running backs to crack 4.4 at a single combine since NFL Network began keeping records in 2003, but it's more than the combined total of the last seven combines (five).

The last two names on that list are the most significant, as they top RB draft boards for a number of draft analysts, including two of NFL.com's own. Bucky Brooks has Hall at No. 1 and Walker at 2, while Lance Zierlein's rankings are flipped. Showcasing such electric long speed on the Lucas Oil Stadium track only boosts their draft stock.

Hall also posted another eye-catching combine figure: 40 inches in the vertical leap. That's a cherry on top for the top-ranked back and No. 35 overall player on Daniel Jeremiah's board. With a versatile all-around game that draws comparisons to Le'Veon Bell and Matt Forte, Hall could have the best chance of this year's RBs to sneak into Round 1 next month.

"I really respect those other guys' games," Hall said during Thursday's press availability. "I just feel like I'm the best running back in this draft."

Friday evening's work did nothing to contradict Hall's claim.

Meanwhile, Zamir White and James Cook -- the thunder-and-lightning offensive engine of Georgia's national title run -- just missed the 4.3 club. White ran a 4.40, while Cook clocked in at 4.42.

This RB class didn't arrive in Indy with great fanfare, but it certainly went out with a bang.

Follow Gennaro Filice on Twitter.

