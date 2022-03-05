Ickey Ekwonu highlights fastest offensive line class ever at NFL Scouting Combine

After the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine participants at wide receiver scorched the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium with an unparalleled display of speed on Thursday night, the offensive line group made history of its own a day later. Twelve O-linemen posted a sub-5.0-second time in the 40-yard dash on Friday, which is by far the most players at the position to accomplish the feat in the NFL Network era (since 2003). That's twice as many as the previous high (six in 2013), per NFL Research.