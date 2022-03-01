Mock Draft

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Panthers take first QB off the board at No. 6 overall

Published: Mar 01, 2022 at 11:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With college all-star game season in the rearview and the NFL Scouting Combine beginning this week in Indianapolis (March 3-6 on NFL Network), here's my updated forecast for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

Protecting franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the No. 1 priority for Jacksonville. With Cam Robinson set to hit free agency, the Jaguars could pair Neal with 2021 second-rounder Walker Little to man the edges for years to come.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

Detroit coach Dan Campbell could fall in love with the ultra-athletic, high-motor pass rusher with Michigan roots. Hutchinson's relentlessness and superb technique could make him a double-digit sack artist early in his career.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

The electric pass rusher has a boom-or-bust feel to his game, but his raw tools are just too enticing to ignore. If NFL coaching can fully unlock his potential, Thibodeaux could shine as a shop wrecker off the edge on Sundays.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

Adding more protection around Zach Wilson should help the Jets' young QB1 develop in 2022. With Morgan Moses' contract up, general manager Joe Douglas could opt to take the big, athletic tackle to shore up the offensive line.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Rebuilding the Giants' offensive line has to be a top priority for new general manager Joe Schoen. As a Day 1 starter, Cross could immediately help Big Blue re-establish a blue-collar mentality on offense.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior (RS)

Matt Rhule throws another asset at the quarterback position to try to help the Panthers finally solve their problems under center.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via Bears)
David Ojabo
David Ojabo
Michigan · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

The Giants have always been at their best when a dominant defensive front can take over the game. The ultra-twitchy pass rusher from Michigan would add significant juice.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

The long, rangy cover corner could form an impressive lockdown combination with A.J. Terrell on the island. 

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

The versatile Lloyd is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker with exceptional instincts, awareness and ball skills. 

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via Seahawks)
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Building around Zach Wilson will require the Jets to expend top picks on perimeter playmakers. Wilson is an A+ wideout with soft hands and superb route-running skills.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

Stingley is a five-star talent with All-Pro potential. He did not finish his collegiate career with a bang, but his impressive freshman season could prompt Ron Rivera to roll the dice on his upside. 

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

The energetic pass rusher could step in immediately to spark a front line that needs another QB hunter.

Pick
13
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

Perhaps adding a supersized pass catcher with extraordinary length and leaping ability can unlock Baker Mayfield's full potential. London is a former stud basketball player with a knack for winning 50-50 balls on the perimeter.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · C · Junior (RS)

The team's success with eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda could prompt general manager Eric DeCosta to fish in the Hawkeye pond again when searching for a potential replacement for pending free agent Bradley Bozeman. As an exceptional athlete with a refined technical game, Linderbaum could step in and dominate from Day 1.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Dolphins)
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

The addition of a playmaking safety with range, ball skills and thump would upgrade an Eagles secondary that could lose a pair of starters in the back end.

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Colts)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

The Eagles have the draft capital needed to make the necessary upgrades at wide receiver. Olave is a polished route runner with the potential to flourish as a WR2 opposite DeVonta Smith

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

The need to protect Justin Herbert could prompt general manager Tom Telesco to seek an upgrade at right tackle. Penning has the size, length and athleticism to stymie pass rushers in their tracks.

Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Matt Corral
Matt Corral
Mississippi · QB · Junior (RS)

The crafty Corral would give head coach Dennis Allen a young quarterback to build around. 

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Eagles need to find a replacement for 33-year-old Brandon Graham on the edges. Not to mention, Derek Barnett's hitting the open market. Johnson could get the call as an athletic pass rusher with a non-stop motor.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

Head coach Mike Tomlin ushers in a new era with an ultra-athletic quarterback supported by a defense that could enable the Steelers to survive the youngster's growing pains.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Andrew Booth
Andrew Booth
Clemson · CB · Junior

The potential loss of pending free agent J.C. Jackson could prompt the Patriots to select a scheme-friendly cover corner with outstanding skills.

Pick
22
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

Taking a run-stopper early in the draft isn't sexy, but Davis is a true difference-maker at the point of attack. The mammoth defensive tackle could single-handedly neutralize opposing ground games and create more pass-rush opportunities for Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

U-Dub has treated the Cardinals well, with Budda Baker and Byron Murphy contributing in a major way in the desert. McDuffie could emerge as the next Husky to step into a starring role as a rock-solid corner with a steady game.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · OG · Junior

The Cowboys must address their declining offensive line to help Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott improve their play in 2022. Green would step in as a Day 1 starter at left guard and eliminate some of the leakage in the middle.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

General manager Brandon Beane could gamble on a swift pass-catcher coming off a knee injury to upgrade the perimeter playmakers around Josh Allen.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

Upgrading the WR corps is a priority, seeing how the passing game struggled at times this season. Dotson is a big-play specialist with sticky hands and outstanding route-running skills.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Roger McCreary
Roger McCreary
Auburn · CB · Senior

Cornerback could be a top priority for Bruce Arians and Jason Licht with Carlton Davis headed for free agency.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

The Packers could opt for an energetic interior defender to boost the defense.

Pick
29
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via 49ers)
Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean
Georgia · LB · Junior

Dean is a high-IQ linebacker who can help coordinator Josh Boyer add some sizzle to the Dolphins' defense.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Dax Hill
Dax Hill
Michigan · S · Junior

Kansas City needs more playmakers in the secondary. Hill’s versatility, instincts and awareness would make him a nice fit in the Chiefs' dynamic scheme. 

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT · Senior

The Bengals will make upgrading the offensive line the No. 1 priority this offseason. Raimann has the potential to play inside or outside as a pro. 

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via Rams)
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · DL · Junior

As an explosive defender with the versatility to play inside or outside, Walker gives defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn more options to utilize on the front line.

