Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen

Now that college all-star game season is complete, here's my updated forecast for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.
This offseason is all about supporting Trevor Lawrence. Neal isn't a flawless prospect, but he's consistently improved and has a huge upside.
Hutchinson is a natural fit for the Lions as they continue their rebuild. He is my top-rated player in the draft.
I wouldn't be shocked if the Texans tried to trade down from this spot. They have so many needs. If they stay here, Hamilton's versatility and playmaking ability would make a lot of sense.
The Jets should be very active in free agency to upgrade a porous defense. On the other side of the ball, Ekwonu would be an immediate upgrade at right tackle or right guard.
Walker is a unique talent because of his size, athleticism and versatility. The Giants need more playmakers on defense.
The Panthers are desperate for O-line help. This is a little early for Penning, but he has guard/tackle flexibility and he'll start from Day 1 in Carolina.
The Giants seem very committed to giving Daniel Jones a fair evaluation in 2022. London has inside/outside versatility and he'll be a monster in the red zone.
Thibodeaux is a true wild card in this draft. I could see him going anywhere from No. 2 overall to outside of the top 10. Atlanta has a HUGE need for pass-rush help.
Johnson continues to check every box. He followed up a productive fall with a dominant week at the Senior Bowl. Denver could draft a QB but there are veteran options available.
This would be a home run for the Jets. Gardner is my top-rated cornerback in the draft and he'd immediately be the team's most talented player in the secondary.
The Commanders could lose Brandon Scherff in free agency and Green would be a plug-and-play replacement.
McDuffie is one of the cleanest evaluations in the draft and he plays a position of need for the Vikings.
The Browns will need to continue to reinforce their pass rush, especially if they lose Jadeveon Clowney in free agency. Karlaftis didn't post huge sack numbers at Purdue, but he provided consistent pressure.
The Ravens need to address the offensive line, but they usually stick to a best-player-available philosophy. Stingley is coming off a foot injury, but he's immensely talented and plays a premier position.
The Eagles need to refresh the defensive line and Ojabo has an incredible burst off the ball. He's raw but he has as much upside as any edge rusher in the draft.
Wyatt is going to surprise when he tests at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's a dynamic athlete and was a force in practice at the Senior Bowl.
The Chargers have a solid WR corps (they need to re-sign pending free agent Mike Williams) but they lack a big-time deep threat. Olave would be a perfect fit.
The Saints begin a new chapter at head coach and quarterback. Pickett is the most NFL-ready QB in the class.
Wilson would pair with DeVonta Smith to provide an excellent young duo for Jalen Hurts.
The Steelers are looking to get more dynamic at quarterback and Willis is a special athlete.
Lloyd is long and athletic. He'll be a tremendous asset in the Patriots' pass defense.
Cross would start at right tackle from Day 1 and address an area of need for new head coach Josh McDaniels.
Gordon is going to create some buzz at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is big and explosive!
Dean would be the perfect middle linebacker for the Cowboys. He can direct traffic, provide leadership and free up Micah Parsons to be used as a pass rusher.
The Bills could opt for a CB here, but Burks would be too tempting as a big addition to their offensive firepower.
Linderbaum is an athletic center with a mauling mentality in run game. That's an ideal blend for the Titans.
The Bucs will need to add some reinforcements at receiver if they lose Chris Godwin via free agency. Williams would've been long gone by this point in the draft if not for the knee injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The Packers love raw, explosive edge rushers. Rashan Gary has steadily improved in his three NFL seasons. Mafe is a similar player.
Smith is a mauler with outstanding quickness and agility. He needs to clean up the penalties (16 last season) but I love his upside and temperament.
Hill could fill the void if Tyrann Mathieu departs in free agency. He can play from back deep or cover in the slot.
The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow. Raimann had an up-and-down week at the Senior Bowl, but he has all of the tools to be a quality right tackle.
The Lions could look for a QB here, but Davis would be a nice addition to a young defensive unit.