Mock Draft

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen

Published: Feb 22, 2022 at 01:09 PM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Now that college all-star game season is complete, here's my updated forecast for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

This offseason is all about supporting Trevor Lawrence. Neal isn't a flawless prospect, but he's consistently improved and has a huge upside. 

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

Hutchinson is a natural fit for the Lions as they continue their rebuild. He is my top-rated player in the draft

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

I wouldn't be shocked if the Texans tried to trade down from this spot. They have so many needs. If they stay here, Hamilton's versatility and playmaking ability would make a lot of sense. 

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

The Jets should be very active in free agency to upgrade a porous defense. On the other side of the ball, Ekwonu would be an immediate upgrade at right tackle or right guard.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · Edge · Junior

Walker is a unique talent because of his size, athleticism and versatility. The Giants need more playmakers on defense. 

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

The Panthers are desperate for O-line help. This is a little early for Penning, but he has guard/tackle flexibility and he'll start from Day 1 in Carolina.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via Bears)
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

The Giants seem very committed to giving Daniel Jones a fair evaluation in 2022. London has inside/outside versatility and he'll be a monster in the red zone. 

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

Thibodeaux is a true wild card in this draft. I could see him going anywhere from No. 2 overall to outside of the top 10. Atlanta has a HUGE need for pass-rush help. 

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

Johnson continues to check every box. He followed up a productive fall with a dominant week at the Senior Bowl. Denver could draft a QB but there are veteran options available. 

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via Seahawks)
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

This would be a home run for the Jets. Gardner is my top-rated cornerback in the draft and he'd immediately be the team's most talented player in the secondary.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · G · Junior

The Commanders could lose Brandon Scherff in free agency and Green would be a plug-and-play replacement. 

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB· Junior

McDuffie is one of the cleanest evaluations in the draft and he plays a position of need for the Vikings. 

Pick
13
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

The Browns will need to continue to reinforce their pass rush, especially if they lose Jadeveon Clowney in free agency. Karlaftis didn't post huge sack numbers at Purdue, but he provided consistent pressure. 

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

The Ravens need to address the offensive line, but they usually stick to a best-player-available philosophy. Stingley is coming off a foot injury, but he's immensely talented and plays a premier position. 

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Dolphins)
David Ojabo
David Ojabo
Michigan · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

The Eagles need to refresh the defensive line and Ojabo has an incredible burst off the ball. He's raw but he has as much upside as any edge rusher in the draft.

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Colts)
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

Wyatt is going to surprise when he tests at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's a dynamic athlete and was a force in practice at the Senior Bowl.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

The Chargers have a solid WR corps (they need to re-sign pending free agent Mike Williams) but they lack a big-time deep threat. Olave would be a perfect fit.

Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior (RS)

The Saints begin a new chapter at head coach and quarterback. Pickett is the most NFL-ready QB in the class.

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Wilson would pair with DeVonta Smith to provide an excellent young duo for Jalen Hurts.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

The Steelers are looking to get more dynamic at quarterback and Willis is a special athlete.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

Lloyd is long and athletic. He'll be a tremendous asset in the Patriots' pass defense.

Pick
22
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Cross would start at right tackle from Day 1 and address an area of need for new head coach Josh McDaniels.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB · Junior (RS)

Gordon is going to create some buzz at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is big and explosive!

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean
Georgia · LB · Junior

Dean would be the perfect middle linebacker for the Cowboys. He can direct traffic, provide leadership and free up Micah Parsons to be used as a pass rusher.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

The Bills could opt for a CB here, but Burks would be too tempting as a big addition to their offensive firepower.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · C · Junior (RS)

Linderbaum is an athletic center with a mauling mentality in run game. That's an ideal blend for the Titans.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

The Bucs will need to add some reinforcements at receiver if they lose Chris Godwin via free agency. Williams would've been long gone by this point in the draft if not for the knee injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Packers love raw, explosive edge rushers. Rashan Gary has steadily improved in his three NFL seasons. Mafe is a similar player.

Pick
29
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via 49ers)
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Smith is a mauler with outstanding quickness and agility. He needs to clean up the penalties (16 last season) but I love his upside and temperament.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Dax Hill
Dax Hill
Michigan · S · Junior

Hill could fill the void if Tyrann Mathieu departs in free agency. He can play from back deep or cover in the slot.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT · Senior

The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow. Raimann had an up-and-down week at the Senior Bowl, but he has all of the tools to be a quality right tackle.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via Rams)
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

The Lions could look for a QB here, but Davis would be a nice addition to a young defensive unit.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

