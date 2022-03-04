Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd? Top linebacker prospects weigh in on draft debate

Both AP first-team All-Americans in 2021, Dean and Lloyd helped lift their respective teams to new heights: Georgia won its first national championship in 41 years, while Utah played in its first Rose Bowl in program history. And while off-ball linebacker isn't exactly a marquee position in draft world, both players are consistently mocked in Round 1. But when it comes to playing style, these two vaunted prospects are cut from a different mold. Dean's a compact, instinctive playmaker who's most comfortable playing traffic cop in the middle of the defense. Meanwhile, Lloyd's lean and long, with the ability to excel inside or hunt quarterbacks off the edge.

Another difference: Their approach to this week in Indianapolis. While Dean says he's waiting until Georgia's pro day on March 16 to perform drills for scouts, Lloyd plans to fully participate in Saturday evening's on-field workout at Lucas Oil Stadium (4 p.m. ET on NFL Network).

However, Dean and Lloyd are in unison when it comes their appreciation of the most impactful rookie linebacker in recent memory: Micah Parsons. Both prospects showered praise on the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, citing him as motivation to hit the ground running in 2022.