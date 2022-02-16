Bucky Brooks' top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects by position 1.0

The 2022 cornerback class features prospects with the size, athleticism and ball skills to counter the explosive pass-catchers that are dominating the pro game. Gardner is the long, rangy cover corner that every defensive coordinator is looking for to man the island. The former Cincinnati star displays exceptional bump-and-run skills but is also an instinctive defender with the capacity to thrive as a ballhawk in zone coverage. As an aggressive tackler with underrated talents as a pass rusher off the edge, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder (school measurements) is the premier CB1 prospect in the class. Booth is a rock-solid corner with a loaded toolbox for the position. The Clemson standout has the ball skills, instincts and agility to thrive in man or zone coverage while also setting the edge as a dependable tackler in space. Stingley is a five-star talent with outstanding tools (height, weight, speed, athleticism) and playmaking potential, but he has not performed like an A-plus prospect since his freshman season (2019). Although the LSU standout's talent and potential certainly make him a candidate to be drafted in the top 10, scouts will need to sort through his disappointing 2021 tape (missed all but three games due to injury) to determine if his substance as a prospect matches the sizzle.