Bucky Brooks' top five 2024 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0: Quinyon Mitchell flies up fluid CB board

This draft class features a collection of interior blockers with intelligent play styles and positional flexibility. Barton is an experienced utility player with 2,500-plus college snaps under his belt. Despite spending most of his time at Duke on the edges, he projects as an elite interior presence in the NFL with the potential to register starts at center or guard early in his career. Powers-Johnson is a pure center with a combination of strength, power and agility that enables him to own the point of attack. Though his lack of exceptional length leaves him vulnerable against supersized power players, the Oregon standout's high-revving motor and relentless approach make life miserable for opponents. Haynes specializes in mashing defenders at the line of scrimmage in the run game. As a road grader with nice length and explosive strength, the UConn alum is a plug-and-play prospect on the interior. Beebe is a scrappy interior blocker with active hands and a mauler/brawler game. He punishes defenders at the point of attack, exhibiting the nastiness offensive line coaches love to see in bullies on the front line. Zinter is rated as one of the top prospects in the class, even after suffering a leg injury that prematurely ended his 2023 season. The Michigan standout is strong and stout in pass protection while flashing rugged skills as a run blocker with the capacity to mash and maul at the point of attack.