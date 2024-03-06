2024 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview, the prospect-evaluation process continues on with the pro day circuit, where NFL decision-makers will have another opportunity (in some cases their only one) to see the draft's top players perform on-field drills and learn their official measurements. Below is a list of confirmed college pro days in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit).
NOTE: The Big 12 is hosting a joint pro day featuring prospects from multiple schools (Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia) at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on March 27-30. Be sure to tune into NFL Network and NFL+ for coverage.
March 5
- Indiana
March 7
- Purdue
March 8
- Illinois
- Monmouth (N.J.)
- Southeast Missouri State
March 11
- Oregon State
- Western Michigan
March 12
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- South Carolina
March 13
- Arizona State
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Michigan State
March 14
- Arizona
- Clemson
- Colorado
- Minnesota
March 15
- Penn State
- UCLA
- Wisconsin
March 18
- Colorado State
- Fresno State
- Georgia State
- Iowa
- Miami
- Syracuse
- Texas A&M
- Troy
March 19
- Toledo
- Wyoming
March 20
- Alabama
- Connecticut
- Liberty
- Ohio State
- Texas
- USC
March 21
- California
- Eastern Kentucky
- Florida
- Holy Cross
- Houston Christian
- New Hampshire
- Notre Dame
- Rice
- Stanford
- Utah
- Virginia State
March 22
- Auburn
- Boston College
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- Missouri
March 25
- Louisiana
- South Dakota
- South Dakota State
- Southern Mississippi
- Temple
- Western Kentucky
March 26
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Mississippi State
- N.C. State
- North Dakota State
- Tulane
- UTEP
March 27
- Big 12 pro day (offensive skill players and DBs report)
- LSU
- Mississippi
- Pittsburgh
- Tennessee
- Wake Forest
- Washington State
March 28
- Big 12 pro day (offensive skill players and DBs work out)
- Charlotte
- Duke
- Howard
- Marshall
- North Carolina
- Rutgers
- Washington
March 29
- Big 12 pro day (O-linemen, D-linemen, LBs, specialists report)
- Maryland
March 30
- Big 12 pro day (O-linemen, D-linemen, LBs, specialists work out)
April 3
- Yale