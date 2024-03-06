2024 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in the rearview, the prospect-evaluation process continues on with the pro day circuit, where NFL decision-makers will have another opportunity (in some cases their only one) to see the draft's top players perform on-field drills and learn their official measurements. Below is a list of confirmed college pro days in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit).