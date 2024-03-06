Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Giants turn to J.J. McCarthy as successor to Daniel Jones

We have another big piece of the draft puzzle to evaluate with the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, but the start of free agency will soon shake up the outlook again. I'm not including any trade projections in my first mock, although we know teams will make those deals as we get closer to draft day.

I do have five quarterbacks coming off the board in the first round. That might surprise some people, but I won't be shocked if we see six go in Round 1, including Washington's Michael Penix Jr. Get used to it, folks. You might think certain prospects are going higher than they should, but if teams these days have convictions about players, they are aggressive to go get them.