Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington takes Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye; QB to Denver

With the league gathering in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, it's a good time to provide my second projection of how the entire first round will play out in Detroit on April 25. It will be interesting to see how this week's events at Lucas Oil Stadium impact the prospect pecking order. But at the moment -- just before the free agency frenzy -- this is my forecast for the first 32 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.