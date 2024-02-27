 Skip to main content
Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington takes Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye; QB to Denver

Feb 27, 2024
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With the league gathering in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, it's a good time to provide my second projection of how the entire first round will play out in Detroit on April 25. It will be interesting to see how this week's events at Lucas Oil Stadium impact the prospect pecking order. But at the moment -- just before the free agency frenzy -- this is my forecast for the first 32 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tune in for live coverage of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine beginning Feb. 29 on NFL Network and NFL+.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

Ryan Poles and Co. move on from incumbent quarterback Justin Fields to select the sensational playmaker out of USC.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

New GM Adam Peters could opt for an experienced quarterback prospect to help resurrect the franchise. Daniels' steady growth as a five-year college starter (55 games) could make him a safer selection than other QB options at No. 2 overall.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

After watching Mac Jones' meltdown as the team's QB1, the Patriots hit the reset button by bringing in a new franchise face to kick off the Jerod Mayo era. 

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The silky smooth pass catcher would give Kyler Murray a legitimate WR1 to target in the passing game. 

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Jim Harbaugh's commitment to the running game could lead the Chargers to pick this standout blocker, adding toughness and physicality to a front line expected to move defenders at the point of attack. 

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

The Giants must surround Daniel Jones with more playmakers in order for the well-compensated quarterback to thrive in a make-or-break year.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

The pass-catching phenom would give Will Levis a Ja'Marr Chase-like playmaker at WR1. 

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

Adding a legitimate pass rusher to the defensive front is a top priority for a team looking to make a quick turnaround under Raheem Morris. 

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

The sensational speed rusher from Westwood is a sack machine off the edge. Latu's athleticism and refined approach perfectly fit the Bears' attack-style defense.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

Protecting Aaron Rodgers is a top priority. Fuaga is a bully at the point of attack. 

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

The ultra-explosive pass rusher could wreak havoc on opponents as a designated playmaker in Brian Flores' scheme.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

Sean Payton could target the Michigan standout as his QB1 of the future. 

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

Antonio Pierce's desire to own the line of scrimmage could make the Penn State product an intriguing pick. 

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

The beefy bookend upgrades an offensive line that needs more size and physicality at the point of attack.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

The savvy cover corner perfectly fits Gus Bradley's hybrid zone scheme. 

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

Seattle needs a playmaker in the aerial attack with the potential to control the middle of the field. Bowers' presence would create more big-play opportunities for the Seahawks' perimeter pass catchers. 

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

The Jaguars' philosophical change on defense -- with Ryan Nielsen replacing Mike Caldwell -- could make cornerback a top priority on draft day. Wiggins possesses the athleticism and skills to thrive in a system that extensively features bump-and-run coverage on the perimeter. 

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior

Putting another worker bee on the front line would help the Bengals' defense create more disruption in 2024.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

Adding a freak athlete with pass-rush potential would help the Rams upgrade a defense that needs more depth along the front. 

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

A commitment to retool the offense could prompt the Steelers to add a massive front-line blocker to the lineup. Mims' size, athleticism and movement skills make him an enticing upside pick for a team that excels in player development. 

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OT · Senior

Upgrading the offensive line could be the priority with Tua Tagovailoa seemingly poised for a blockbuster extension.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

After watching the Eagles' extensive struggles in coverage in 2023, Howie Roseman targets a talented corner with lockdown skills.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

DeMeco Ryans wants to invest in the trenches to help the defense take the next step. Murphy gives the Texans a rugged interior defender to build around. 

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

The potential departure of Tyron Smith in free agency makes offensive tackle a top priority. Guyton's length and athleticism give him great developmental upside.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · CB · Junior

New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley could make DeJean a star in a “vision and break" defense that enables DBs to make aggressive plays on the ball.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

The size/speed prospect could replace pending free agent Mike Evans as WR1 and/or add more sizzle to the rotation as a designated playmaker on the perimeter. 

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

The Cardinals need a true CB1 in the lineup. McKinstry's refined skill set could flourish in Jonathan Gannon's system.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Keon Coleman
Keon Coleman
Florida State · WR · Junior

Putting fresh weaponry around Josh Allen could help the Bills' offense get back on track in 2024. 

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Bralen Trice
Bralen Trice
Washington · Edge · Senior

The blue-collar pass rusher from Washington fits the Lions' gritty profile while upgrading a key position opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan
Arizona · OT · Senior

It is time for the Ravens to look for a potential replacement for Ronnie Stanley on the edge. Morgan is a hard-nosed competitor who also provides the positional flexibility to slot into multiple roles along the front line.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · IOL · Senior

Adding a versatile front-line blocker could help Kyle Shanahan resolve some of the 49ers' O-line issues.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · DL · Senior

The energetic D-lineman possesses the pass-rush skills and versatility to create chaos from multiple spots in Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.

