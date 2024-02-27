Bucky Brooks 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Washington takes Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye; QB to Denver

With the league gathering in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, it's a good time to provide my second projection of how the entire first round will play out in Detroit on April 25. It will be interesting to see how this week's events at Lucas Oil Stadium impact the prospect pecking order. But at the moment -- just before the free agency frenzy -- this is my forecast for the first 32 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Ryan Poles and Co. move on from incumbent quarterback Justin Fields to select the sensational playmaker out of USC.
New GM Adam Peters could opt for an experienced quarterback prospect to help resurrect the franchise. Daniels' steady growth as a five-year college starter (55 games) could make him a safer selection than other QB options at No. 2 overall.
After watching Mac Jones' meltdown as the team's QB1, the Patriots hit the reset button by bringing in a new franchise face to kick off the Jerod Mayo era.
The silky smooth pass catcher would give Kyler Murray a legitimate WR1 to target in the passing game.
Jim Harbaugh's commitment to the running game could lead the Chargers to pick this standout blocker, adding toughness and physicality to a front line expected to move defenders at the point of attack.
The Giants must surround Daniel Jones with more playmakers in order for the well-compensated quarterback to thrive in a make-or-break year.
The pass-catching phenom would give Will Levis a Ja'Marr Chase-like playmaker at WR1.
Adding a legitimate pass rusher to the defensive front is a top priority for a team looking to make a quick turnaround under Raheem Morris.
The sensational speed rusher from Westwood is a sack machine off the edge. Latu's athleticism and refined approach perfectly fit the Bears' attack-style defense.
Protecting Aaron Rodgers is a top priority. Fuaga is a bully at the point of attack.
The ultra-explosive pass rusher could wreak havoc on opponents as a designated playmaker in Brian Flores' scheme.
Sean Payton could target the Michigan standout as his QB1 of the future.
Antonio Pierce's desire to own the line of scrimmage could make the Penn State product an intriguing pick.
The beefy bookend upgrades an offensive line that needs more size and physicality at the point of attack.
The savvy cover corner perfectly fits Gus Bradley's hybrid zone scheme.
Seattle needs a playmaker in the aerial attack with the potential to control the middle of the field. Bowers' presence would create more big-play opportunities for the Seahawks' perimeter pass catchers.
The Jaguars' philosophical change on defense -- with Ryan Nielsen replacing Mike Caldwell -- could make cornerback a top priority on draft day. Wiggins possesses the athleticism and skills to thrive in a system that extensively features bump-and-run coverage on the perimeter.
Putting another worker bee on the front line would help the Bengals' defense create more disruption in 2024.
Adding a freak athlete with pass-rush potential would help the Rams upgrade a defense that needs more depth along the front.
A commitment to retool the offense could prompt the Steelers to add a massive front-line blocker to the lineup. Mims' size, athleticism and movement skills make him an enticing upside pick for a team that excels in player development.
Upgrading the offensive line could be the priority with Tua Tagovailoa seemingly poised for a blockbuster extension.
After watching the Eagles' extensive struggles in coverage in 2023, Howie Roseman targets a talented corner with lockdown skills.
DeMeco Ryans wants to invest in the trenches to help the defense take the next step. Murphy gives the Texans a rugged interior defender to build around.
The potential departure of Tyron Smith in free agency makes offensive tackle a top priority. Guyton's length and athleticism give him great developmental upside.
New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley could make DeJean a star in a “vision and break" defense that enables DBs to make aggressive plays on the ball.
The size/speed prospect could replace pending free agent Mike Evans as WR1 and/or add more sizzle to the rotation as a designated playmaker on the perimeter.
The Cardinals need a true CB1 in the lineup. McKinstry's refined skill set could flourish in Jonathan Gannon's system.
Putting fresh weaponry around Josh Allen could help the Bills' offense get back on track in 2024.
The blue-collar pass rusher from Washington fits the Lions' gritty profile while upgrading a key position opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
It is time for the Ravens to look for a potential replacement for Ronnie Stanley on the edge. Morgan is a hard-nosed competitor who also provides the positional flexibility to slot into multiple roles along the front line.
Adding a versatile front-line blocker could help Kyle Shanahan resolve some of the 49ers' O-line issues.
The energetic D-lineman possesses the pass-rush skills and versatility to create chaos from multiple spots in Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.