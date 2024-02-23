2024 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' RB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Top RBs under contract for 2024: Isiah Pacheco, La'Mical Perine, Deneric Prince (reserve/futures), Keaontay Ingram (reserve/futures)

Key free agents: Jerick McKinnon (UFA), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (UFA)





Pacheco remains the lifeblood of the backfield, which shouldn't change. But it's a shallow group behind him. McKinnon missed a chunk of the season and most of the postseason run. However, his critical catches in the Super Bowl underscore the essential role he still has in Andy Reid's offense. Unless he plans to retire, turning 32 in May, McKinnon returning to K.C. makes sense. He's more valuable to the Chiefs than he would be to any other team. CEH, a former first-round pick, meanwhile, could head for new pastures. Prince garnered praise in training camp but spent most of the season on the practice squad. He could be one low-cost option to take on a more prominent role. Kansas City has bigger fish to fry than the backfield, but finding someone it trusts to spell Pacheco or a pass catcher if McKinnon walks away are low-level needs. Adding a receiving option like Austin Ekeler could be a sneaky way to supplement the air attack without paying big bucks to WRs, but would depend on how Ekeler's market shakes out.