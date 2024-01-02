RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Like many of the Jets offseason moves, signing Cook didn't work out for either the club or the running back, particularly after Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1.

The four-time Pro Bowler saw just 67 carries for 214 yards in 2023 after signing late in the offseason. Cook started slow coming off offseason surgery and never found traction as Breece Hall's backup.

Cook was dissatisfied with his role throughout the season and was the subject of trade talks at the deadline. He toted the rock more than 10 times only once (13 for 33 yards in Week 1) and had six games of three or fewer carries. In his final two weeks with Gang Green, Cook didn't get a carry and had his first career DNP in Week 17 versus Cleveland.