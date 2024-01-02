Around the NFL

RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Published: Jan 02, 2024 at 02:55 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dalvin Cook's time in New York is at an end.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that Cook and the Jets agreed to mutually part ways, per the running back's agency.

Like many of the Jets offseason moves, signing Cook didn't work out for either the club or the running back, particularly after Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1.

The four-time Pro Bowler saw just 67 carries for 214 yards in 2023 after signing late in the offseason. Cook started slow coming off offseason surgery and never found traction as Breece Hall's backup.

Cook was dissatisfied with his role throughout the season and was the subject of trade talks at the deadline. He toted the rock more than 10 times only once (13 for 33 yards in Week 1) and had six games of three or fewer carries. In his final two weeks with Gang Green, Cook didn't get a carry and had his first career DNP in Week 17 versus Cleveland.

It's somewhat surprising that the split didn't happen earlier, with the Jets out of the playoff hunt and choosing to go with younger players. Cook could get a chance to latch on with a postseason contender to chase a Super Bowl ring.

