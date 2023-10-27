Dalvin Cook frustrated with role in Jets' offense amid trade chatter: 'It's a different scenario for me'

Cook hasn't earned 20 touches a game, particularly with how well Breece Hall has looked behind the same offensive line. Still, the veteran said he has no plans to ask general manager Joe Douglas for a trade.

"As a player and as a man, I prepare myself, I work my tail off. I just want the situation to be best for both sides," he said. "I'm not going into JD's office and tell him I want to go somewhere. When a player gets into the business side. It kind of dictates how you go about your day. I wake up every day thinking how I can get better."

Given Cook's replacement-level production thus far, it's difficult to imagine anyone trading for the 28-year-old running back. A Jets player who could be more easily moved is edge rusher Carl Lawson.

Lawson, a former big-money acquisition, has been squeezed out of the Jets' deep edge-rush rotation, playing just 71 snaps in four games this season. The veteran noted he wouldn't have imagined things playing out as they have and just wants a shot at getting on the field.