Around the NFL

Ex-Vikings RB Dalvin Cook signs one-year deal for up to $8.6M with Jets 

Published: Aug 14, 2023 at 07:06 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Another lengthy wait has ended, and another star has joined the Gotham galaxy.

Running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday, furthering New York's grand aspirations for 2023 in the process.

Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl running back who was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June, began a visit with the Jets on July 28 after saying earlier in the day on Good Morning Football that the odds were "pretty high" he would sign with the Jets.

Much like the long-anticipated trade for quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, the Jets' latest marquee addition took a bit longer to come to fruition, but Cook has finally landed in the Big Apple.

The Jets have added their share of Rodgers' former Green Packers teammates (ie: Allen Lazard﻿, Randall Cobb﻿, Billy Turner﻿) and while Cook doesn't fall into that category, the new backfield mates are certainly familiar with each other after time spent in the NFC North for Cook's previous six seasons.

Related Links

Though Cook, 28, was a free agent for more than two months, he's still providing the Jets with one of the top backs in the game. He'll head to Gotham with a string of four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. New York hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Chris Ivory in 2015.

The Jets thought they had a surefire 1,000-yard runner a season ago with the brilliance and emergence of rookie Breece Hall﻿, but the dynamic back's season was stopped by an ACL tear.

Suddenly, a question mark in the Jets backfield could presumably be answered with one of the best tandems in the league if Cook and Hall can team up at full speed and health.

At the least, Cook's addition should allow Hall to step carefully on his road to recovery. Beyond Cook and Hall, the Jets also house third-year back Michael Carter and second-season rusher Bam Knight﻿, who have showed promise aplenty in the past, as well.

Cook will need to acclimate himself to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's offense and knock off any rust, of course. He said on GMFB he'd been working out in Florida since his release by the Vikings.

Another concern is Cook's career has been dotted with injury problems, as he played in just 15 games over his initial two seasons. However, it's notable that he played in all 18 of Minnesota's games in 2023 (including playoffs), marking the first time he played a full season. Though Cook's yards per attempt (4.4) were a career low, he still proved to be every part a multi-tool back, able to hit a home run, grind out the hard yards and lend helping hands out of the backfield.

The already present excitement surrounding the Jets offense's potential has increased with the addition of Cook -- right along with the hope and the hype.

Related Content

news

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2023 season

Prior to the 2023 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet the roster-cut deadline set by the league. Around the NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson points toward ear infection as reason for camp absence

﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ has explained his absence, and the reason might surprise you. An ear infection has affected Hockenson's equilibrium, forcing him to sit out for most of Minnesota's 2023 training camp, the tight end said Monday.
news

Patriots signing ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The New England Patriots are expected to sign RB Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Cowboys, Zack Martin agree to reworked deal, ending All-Pro guard's holdout

The Dallas Cowboys and Zack Martin have reached a deal that will end the All-Pro right guard's holdout, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP list, returns to practice

J.K. Dobbins﻿' prolonged absence has ended. The Ravens running back was removed from the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice on Monday.
news

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back at Colts camp, remains on PUP list

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who had been away from the team to get additional rehab on his ankle, returned to training camp on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) cleared for football activity, on track to start Week 1

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (knee) has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

49ers not concerned about third-round kicker Jake Moody's two missed FGs in preseason loss

In his first preseason action, rookie Jake Moody struggled, going 0-for-2 on field goal attempts in San Francisco's loss to Las Vegas. Despite the flubs, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's not concerned about the kicker.
news

Amid Dalvin Cook chatter, Jets RBs show 'we're great players too' in preseason victory against Panthers 

The New York Jets' running backs showed that the group could get the job done against the Panthers on Saturday without adding Dalvin Cook, and Michael Carter agrees. "We ignore it. Talk is cheap," Carter said of the Cook talks. 
news

Colts HC Shane Steichen expects Jonathan Taylor to return to training camp this week

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Sunday that running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been rehabbing his ankle away from the team facility, is expected to return to training camp this week.