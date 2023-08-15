Around the NFL

Jets activate Breece Hall (knee) off PUP list; HC Robert Saleh 'very confident' RB is ready for Week 1

Published: Aug 15, 2023 at 09:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Monday, the New York Jets landed Dalvin Cook. Tuesday, another big-time piece of the backfield returns to the field.

Breece Hall has been activated off the physically unable to perform list, the Jets announced on Tuesday.

Hall is expected to be limited in his return as the Jets ramp up his workload, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

"We're gonna take our time with him like I've said from the beginning, but if you ask him he's ready to go now," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters later on Tuesday, per Take Flight Media. "He's champing at the bit, he wants to get in there with his teammates, but to have him back out there in pads, man he looks freaking good. Just his size, like Jermaine Johnson he's morphed his body. He looks explosive, he looks powerful, so we'll get him in, we'll ease him in, but right now it's just acclimation."

Saleh added that he is "very confident" Hall will be ready for the regular-season opener against the Bills on Sept. 11, per ESPN.com.

The 2022 second-round pick got off to a hot start in his rookie campaign before suffering an ACL tear in Week 7. A dual threat, Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries and added 19 catches for 218 yards and another TD.

Related Links

Hall averaged 97.3 scrimmage yards per game as a rookie. His 5.8 YPC and 6.9 yards per touch in 2022 were both the second-highest by a rookie since 1970 behind only Bo Jackson in 1987 (minimum 10 carries per game and three games played as a rookie).

If healthy, Hall brings a home-run threat to the Jets backfield and a dynamite outlet for Aaron Rodgers.

Monday's signing of Cook takes the pressure off the Jets from pushing Hall back quickly from his ACL tear. Gang Green now has the luxury of curtailing the second-year back's early season work.

"Very excited to add a really really good football player to this team," Saleh said on Tuesday, per Take Flight Media. "[Cook] adds another dynamic to this group that I think anybody would be excited about."

Saleh added that he does not have a timetable for when Cook will practice and that his presence on the roster doesn't change their plan for working Hall back into the rotation.

Hall coming off the PUP list before the second preseason game is a great sign, but the Jets can take it slow with his process. We've seen many running backs take time to get up to full speed following knee injuries -- Saquon Barkley and J.K. Dobbins in recent seasons come to mind. The Jets don't have to force the issue with Cook now in the building.

When Cook and Hall are healthy, Gang Green will boast a dynamic dual-threat backfield as they push for a deep playoff run in Rodgers' first season in New York.

Related Content

