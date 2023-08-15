Jets activate Breece Hall (knee) off PUP list; HC Robert Saleh 'very confident' RB is ready for Week 1

"We're gonna take our time with him like I've said from the beginning, but if you ask him he's ready to go now," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters later on Tuesday, per Take Flight Media. "He's champing at the bit, he wants to get in there with his teammates, but to have him back out there in pads, man he looks freaking good. Just his size, like Jermaine Johnson he's morphed his body. He looks explosive, he looks powerful, so we'll get him in, we'll ease him in, but right now it's just acclimation."