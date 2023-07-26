Aaron Rodgers, Jets agree to new two-year, $75M guaranteed contract

In a long-anticipated and long-awaited transaction, Rodgers was traded from the Packers to the Jets in April. One of the caveats of the trade was Rodgers would eventually restructure his contract with the Packers. Rodgers, who signed a massive extension with Green Bay prior to the start of the 2022 season, was due to make just $1.16 million in base salary in 2023, but a whopping $107.55 million in 2024.