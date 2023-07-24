Around the NFL

Jets S Adrian Amos on reuniting with QB Aaron Rodgers in New York: 'It just worked out that way'

Published: Jul 23, 2023 at 09:32 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

With training camp in full swing for the New York Jets, safety Adrian Amos is adjusting to the new environment surrounding him.

After spending eight seasons in the NFC North division with the Bears and Packers, Amos detailed his offseason journey to New York.

"Throughout the offseason, it was just trying to find the best fit for me," Amos told reporters Sunday. "Going into Year 9, you want to find a place that I can thrive and continue my career. It's close to home since I'm from Baltimore and that's a quick drive up the road. Great defense, Aaron (Rodgers) here, I talked to him a few times about the place and came in here for a visit. The coaches seem great, the atmosphere seems great, and it just worked out that way."

Related Links

Familiarity with Rodgers helped sway Amos' decision to join the Jets. Former teammates of Amos to join Rodgers in New York are Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Billy Turner, Adam Pankey and Tim Boyle. Former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is serving as New York's OC this season.

Despite joining former Packer teammates, Amos will have to learn the playbook immediately after projected starter Chuck Clark suffered a torn ACL in the final week of voluntary organized team activities. With Clark likely to miss the 2023 season, Amos acknowledged that he has to earn the starting job.

"Anywhere I go, I think I'm the guy Day 1," Amos said. "Since I've been in the league, I've been the guy Day 1. Even when I was a fifth-rounder, I came in and had to earn a spot. That's just my mentality, but right now it's the first time I've seen all the plays and what everything was when I got here a couple of days ago. The first time I walked through anything. It's very understandable for me to not be with the ones all the time, right away."

Amos' availability is something the Jets' coaching staff can rely on. Amos has started in every regular season game in the last five seasons since 2018. Over that span, Amos has accumulated nine interceptions, five sacks, 17 tackles for loss and eight QB hits in 82 games.

As the Jets kicked off training camp earlier this week, Amos is not too worried about adjusting to New York's defense with his skill set.

"To be honest, I've been in a lot of different defenses and things like that, so I'll adapt to whatever defense I'm in."

Related Content

news

Tennessee Titans unveil 'Oilers' throwback uniforms

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans unveil the "Oilers" throwback uniforms that they will wear at two home games during the 2023 NFL season.

news

HC Dan Campbell: Lions need to remain focused on goal despite 'out of control' 'hype train'

As the Lions come back together and get to work in training camp, head coach Dan Campbell is emphasizing to his players the importance of focusing on the task at hand, instead of getting lost in the "out of control" offseason "hype train" surrounding his team.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, July 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) passes physical, will not be on PUP list ahead of training camp

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has passed his physical and will not be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the start of training camp this week, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

CB Denzel Ward believes Browns have most talented roster he's been on: We just 'got to bring it together'

Optimism abounds across the NFL at the onset of training camp, and the Browns are no different. For one of Cleveland's longtime playmakers, Denzel Ward, it's the belief that the 2023 iteration of the club is the most talented he's been a part of yet.

news

Titans work out free-agent OTs George Fant, Chris Hubbard

The Titans are exploring free agency to fill an impending hole on the offensive line for at least the beginning of the 2023 season. Tennessee hosted free-agent tackles George Fant and Chris Hubbard for workouts on Saturday.

news

DL Chris Jones seeking contract extension, not present as Chiefs veterans report to training camp

DL Chris Jones was not present for the start of camp as he seeks a contract extension, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported, a source. Jones is subject to $50,000 fines per day he is absent, Rapoport added.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Davante Adams on RB Josh Jacobs' importance in Raiders offense: 'We're gonna need that guy' on the field

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams joined "NFL Total Access" on Friday to discuss the importance of teammate Josh Jacobs in the team's offense.

news

Jaguars LB Travon Walker focused on 'playing faster' with 'clear head' heading into second season

Heading into his second NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker says his focus is "playing faster" and with a "clear head" in 2023.

news

Browns WR Marquise Goodwin placed on non-football illness list, to miss start of training camp due to blood clots

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Brown will miss the start of training camp with blood clots in his legs and lungs, the team announced Friday. Brown was placed on the active/non-football illness list.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More