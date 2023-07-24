Jets S Adrian Amos on reuniting with QB Aaron Rodgers in New York: 'It just worked out that way'

Familiarity with Rodgers helped sway Amos' decision to join the Jets. Former teammates of Amos to join Rodgers in New York are Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Billy Turner, Adam Pankey and Tim Boyle. Former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is serving as New York's OC this season.

Despite joining former Packer teammates, Amos will have to learn the playbook immediately after projected starter Chuck Clark suffered a torn ACL in the final week of voluntary organized team activities. With Clark likely to miss the 2023 season, Amos acknowledged that he has to earn the starting job.

"Anywhere I go, I think I'm the guy Day 1," Amos said. "Since I've been in the league, I've been the guy Day 1. Even when I was a fifth-rounder, I came in and had to earn a spot. That's just my mentality, but right now it's the first time I've seen all the plays and what everything was when I got here a couple of days ago. The first time I walked through anything. It's very understandable for me to not be with the ones all the time, right away."

Amos' availability is something the Jets' coaching staff can rely on. Amos has started in every regular season game in the last five seasons since 2018. Over that span, Amos has accumulated nine interceptions, five sacks, 17 tackles for loss and eight QB hits in 82 games.

As the Jets kicked off training camp earlier this week, Amos is not too worried about adjusting to New York's defense with his skill set.