Around the NFL

Jets safety Chuck Clark out for season after suffering torn ACL during OTAs

Published: Jun 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The injury bug has reared its head on New York as the Jets prepare for one of their most anticipated seasons in recent years.

An MRI confirmed Chuck Clark has suffered a torn ACL, and the veteran safety will miss the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per a source.

Related Links

Clark injured his knee during the final week of practice during voluntary organized team activities. Rapoport added that Clark sought a second opinion on the matter, and the injury explains why the Jets signed veteran Adrian Amos that same week.

The Jets acquired Clark in a trade with the Ravens in March, sending a 2024 seventh-round pick to Baltimore. New York made waves the following month in trading for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which effectively turned the Jets into one of the league's top contenders in 2023.

Clark was a three-year starter for the Ravens before the trade to New York. He missed just one game during that span, notching three interceptions, 20 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and two defensive touchdown scores in 49 games.

The 28-year-old was an ideal fit for a budding Jets secondary that's brimming with opportunity behind Robert Saleh's aggressive defense. Amos, 30, has eight years of starting experience and should be a solid replacement alongside Jordan Whitehead at safety.

Clark's injury could complicate his future in New York, however, as he enters the final year of his current contract. Following a splashy offseason, Thursday's news is an unfortunate blow for the Jets, but there is ample time to adjust from the loss with training camp ahead.

Related Content

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on drafting CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17: I'm 'glad' he was available

The Patriots might have gotten one of the steals of the 2023 NFL Draft when they picked Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 overall. Head coach Bill Belichick recently shared his thoughts on selection.

news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett aims to be 'best version' of himself in reunion with Aaron Rodgers

Expectations are understandably high for Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets. For the new OC, after a season spent as head coach of a Broncos team that fell short of its goals, he's just glad to be in a place of comfort with Aaron Rodgers.

news

Tremaine Edmunds excited to lead turnaround in Chicago: 'I like when the odds are against us'

Tremaine Edmunds has a new team, and a new reason to be excited. On NFL Total Access, the Bears LB explained why joining Chicago's rebuild this offseason was the right move for him.

news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt not frustrated by lack of market: 'I'm just being patient'

Kareem Hunt is maintaining patience as he remains unsigned one month ahead of training camp, but the veteran RB is keeping himself ready for when the inevitable call rings.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for alleged assault and battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to be investigated for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Wednesday.

news

Demarcus Lawrence on gap between Cowboys, Eagles: 'I don't feel like it's a huge gap at all'

Cowboys three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence doesn't believe there are any foregone conclusions in the NFC East despite the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl last season.

news

Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau aiming for 'next level': I want 'double-digit sacks'

Having doubled his sack output from his rookie season despite playing in four fewer games, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau is setting his sights on another big jump in 2023.

news

Dak Prescott optimistic Cowboys have built on success in back-to-back 12-win seasons: 'We can build again'

Though pressure abounds after consecutive playoff failings, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes the past two seasons have been building blocks for Dallas success.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen: Facing Aaron Rodgers twice in 2023 'going to be a battle'

Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers appear to be tight off the field, but the Bills star QB recently acknowledged that facing the four-time MVP twice a season will be "a battle."

news

Lions unveil new alternate helmet for 2023 season

The Detroit Lions revealed their new alternate helmet on Wednesday, a blue-shelled piece of protective equipment featuring the club's classic logo used during the 1960s.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More