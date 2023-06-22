Jets safety Chuck Clark out for season after suffering torn ACL during OTAs

Clark injured his knee during the final week of practice during voluntary organized team activities. Rapoport added that Clark sought a second opinion on the matter, and the injury explains why the Jets signed veteran Adrian Amos that same week.

The Jets acquired Clark in a trade with the Ravens in March, sending a 2024 seventh-round pick to Baltimore. New York made waves the following month in trading for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which effectively turned the Jets into one of the league's top contenders in 2023.

Clark was a three-year starter for the Ravens before the trade to New York. He missed just one game during that span, notching three interceptions, 20 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and two defensive touchdown scores in 49 games.

The 28-year-old was an ideal fit for a budding Jets secondary that's brimming with opportunity behind Robert Saleh's aggressive defense. Amos, 30, has eight years of starting experience and should be a solid replacement alongside Jordan Whitehead at safety.