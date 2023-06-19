Five NFL offseason storylines that are overblown; three that deserve more attention

3) Eagles losing both coordinators

Super Bowl losers tend to draw suspicious eyes annually, with talk of curses haunting teams that fail to win the previous season's big game. That was a real trend for many years, after all. But there are more recent counterexamples of Super Bowl losers performing well the year following, which is why this shouldn't be a question we reflexively default to every offseason.

Take this year's Eagles. On paper, they could be even better than a year ago, keeping the bulk of the roster intact, adding four quality draft picks in the top 66 overall and having most of their stars in their primes.

Losing both coordinators, Shane Steichen (Colts) and Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals), can't go overlooked. But it can be overblown, and I think that's what's happening here.

Steichen helped Jalen Hurts develop, but QB coach-turned-coordinator Brian Johnson should step into that role seamlessly and could himself be a head-coaching candidate one day. Plus, let's not forget head coach Nick Sirianni is a pretty gifted offensive mind, too, and this offense is still his baby.

Also, I won't be shocked at all if the defense doesn't miss a beat following Gannon's departure. The group could be as good, or maybe even better, under new coordinator Sean Desai, especially with first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith joining the lineup.

If losing both coordinators is the Eagles' biggest worry now, these should be considered first-world problems for an NFL team to have.

4) 49ers' QB situation

Admittedly, the 49ers are in an unusual spot at quarterback. Then again, it always seems to be that way for Kyle Shanahan's teams.

Brock Purdy deserves a shot to start. That's what going 5-0 down the stretch and leading the Niners to the NFC Championship Game should earn him, no matter his draft provenance. Still, Purdy's elbow injury has slowed him this offseason and triggered a smidge of long-term doubt.

There's also the Trey Lance matter. He struggled in the only full game he played in 2022 before sustaining a season-ending right ankle injury that required a second in-season surgery to fix. Don't forget that the franchise traded a massive tranche of draft picks to land Lance in the 2021 draft. The other quarterback in the mix to start is former first-round pick Sam Darnold, which is somehow fitting after his strange, wayward career to this point.

There was a visceral reaction to my recent decision to place the 49ers No. 3 on the list of the NFL’s most complete teams, with the most common naysayer refrain boiling down to: "But they don't even have a quarterback!" Folks: Let's try to be objective here.

Purdy has shown encouraging strides back. Lance has drawn praise for how he's seemingly improved. Even Darnold has impressed.

These things have a way of working themselves out. Plus, the 49ers have a great team that went 6-0 against division opponents last season. If there's a roster that can survive some QB bumps and thrive without consistently elite play there, it's the 49ers. They proved that last season.

5) The Cowboys' play calling

It's hard to find an offseason, any offseason really, where the Cowboys are not tied to a major storyline. This year is no different, as Mike McCarthy taking over play calling has become one of the big narratives to dissect.

There are a few layers to this, including the surprise exit of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the question of whether McCarthy's preferred offensive system can work in today's NFL and what it all means for the futures of Dak Prescott, a Super Bowl-hungry Jerry Jones and a roster that looks built to win now.

But on the day McCarthy was hired in Dallas in 2020, would it have been a shock then to suggest he might want to call plays eventually? Even with Moore considered a rising star in the business, that possibility always seemed like one to not completely rule out.