49ers GM John Lynch 'incredibly encouraged' after Brock Purdy's first throwing session

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to check the boxes in his return from offseason elbow surgery.
General manager John Lynch said Wednesday morning on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Purdy conducted his first throwing session since undergoing the UCL procedure, and the club was encouraged with how the QB looked.
"He's just had one session thus far, but we're incredibly encouraged by that," Lynch said. "He's hitting all his markers and it doesn't surprise us, because he's putting in the work.
"As for best-case scenario, we're just gonna kinda take it as it comes. The hope is he's ready for training camp. The hope is he's ready for the regular season."
Since Purdy's surgery in March was pushed back, the Niners have said the QB's first throwing session would come early in June. He got it in a little early, presumably tossing a pigskin this week as the Niners returned for their second week of OTAs.
The timeline for Purdy to ramp up this offseason will be determined by how these early throwing sessions go and how his arm responds.
The 49ers' brass continues to reiterate the starting job is Purdy's if he's fully healed by the start of the season. In the meantime, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen will continue to split reps in practices.
"We feel good about that position holistically," Lynch said. "We're not going to do anything to put Brock in a situation where he's not fully healed. That means not just get back, but get back and get in reps under your belt."
It remains early in the process, but so far, we've only heard good news about Purdy's recovery, which could get him back in the lineup for Week 1.