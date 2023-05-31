49ers GM John Lynch 'incredibly encouraged' after Brock Purdy's first throwing session

Since Purdy's surgery in March was pushed back, the Niners have said the QB's first throwing session would come early in June. He got it in a little early, presumably tossing a pigskin this week as the Niners returned for their second week of OTAs.

The timeline for Purdy to ramp up this offseason will be determined by how these early throwing sessions go and how his arm responds.

The 49ers' brass continues to reiterate the starting job is Purdy's if he's fully healed by the start of the season. In the meantime, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen will continue to split reps in practices.

"We feel good about that position holistically," Lynch said. "We're not going to do anything to put Brock in a situation where he's not fully healed. That means not just get back, but get back and get in reps under your belt."