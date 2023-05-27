Around the NFL

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

Published: May 27, 2023 at 12:54 PM
The offseason is in full swing as clubs are starting organized team activities and then training camp later on in the summer. However, there is still plenty of speculation surrounding one specific team and its quarterbacks.

The 49ers have been unlucky with the quarterback position, especially during 2022, when there was one disaster after another.

San Francisco began the season with quarterback Trey Lance as their starter, but in an unfortunate turn of events, he fractured his ankle in Week 2 against the Seahawks. Lance also had a pointer finger injury on his throwing hand, that he suffered during the preseason of his rookie year in 2021, which changed his throwing technique.

Since the 2022 season, Lance has spent the rest of his time rehabbing his ankle, but for those wondering if he could have helped the Red and Gold in the playoffs, he didn't feel better until after the season ended.

"Probably towards the end of March, I would say is when I was 100 percent," Lance said via the team's website. "The finger was probably a past thing throughout this whole rehab process. I felt like it got to that point, pretty close to that point, after my rookie year, after that offseason."

After that Week 2 game for Lance, the 49ers put in Jimmy Garoppolo, who had been with the club for five years, as their starter. As the season went on, no one expected things to take a turn for the worst again, but then Garappolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13.

The 49ers were sitting at a solid 8-4 standing, but with almost no options left, it was time to put in rookie Brock Purdy (the 2022 NFL Draft's "Mr. Irrelevant" ), who helped the 49ers make it all the way to the NFC Championship before he, too, suffered a season-ending injury after tearing his UCL.

With all of that in mind, this offseason has been about recovery for not only Purdy but especially Lance, who is aiming to get his starting role back. The 23-year-old appears to be making a full recovery and has used this time to get back to his roots.

"It's been an awesome offseason for me, just being able to spend time finally getting back to football, finally getting back to being around the guys," Lance said.

Lance spent some time this offseason also working with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The young QB soaked in everything he could as he prepares for what is assumed to be a preseason battle.

"I learned a ton. I was able to focus on the right things," Lance said. "Being able to be around Patrick was awesome. To pick his brain and learn about just the type of guy he is, how he spends his free time, offseason, and then more about his in-season schedule as well."

The 49ers now have Lance, Purdy, and Sam Darnold all on the roster for 2023. This means the preseason will be just as important as any other game for Lance as he must prove himself to get the starting job under center.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

news

Cardinals release WR DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

The Cardinals on Friday announced they have released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons in Arizona.

news

Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker (knee) preparing himself mentally at OTAs amid recovery

Detroit Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker finds himself in an ideal situation, using his time recovery time to better prepare himself for a starting opportunity when the time comes.

news

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton excited for expanded role in Baltimore's defense

Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton explained his aim to improve now that the second-year Ravens safety will have an expanded role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

news

Darren Waller happy to be with Giants after trade from Raiders: 'They value our opinions here'

Darren Waller's time in Las Vegas came to a surprising and unceremonious end earlier this offseason via a trade to New York. Given time to adjust, Waller is quite pleased with how things turned out.

news

Ex-rival Mike McGlinchey won over by Broncos QB Russell Wilson's drive: I 'couldn't stand him' before

Russell Wilson enters his second season with the Broncos facing the weight of proving doubters wrong. He'll do so this time around with new head coach Sean Payton and former rival Mike McGlinchey protecting him on the offensive line.

news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Offense 'still in Dak's language' despite play-calling change

Though Mike McCarthy is taking over the play-calling reins in Dallas, the head coach says they're building off recent changes that Dak Prescott is familiar with.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson impressed with Kenny Pickett: He's 'definitely beyond his years'

From Blake Bortles to Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Allen Robinson has been exposed to a wide array of quarterbacks in his nine-year NFL career. He is convinced he's met a leader at the position in Kenny Pickett.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt talks about pool plunge: 'I don't know how I missed the step, but I did'

Steelers all-world pass rusher T.J. Watt recently slipped, splashed, confused his dog and made headlines. He's all dried off now and good to go for all those who were concerned after he released video of himself plunging face-first following a pool-cleaning attempt gone wrong.

