Around the NFL

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Published: May 20, 2023 at 09:21 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

The quarterback situation in San Francisco is poised to be one of the more focused storylines during training camp this summer. 49ers QB Trey Lance has taken the necessary measures this offseason to ensure he's ready to potentially reclaim his starting role.

Lance's offseason efforts included the hiring of Jeff Christensen, a private QB coach whose services are also sought by the likes of Patrick Mahomes. Christensen told The Athletic's Matt Burrows this week that Lance had a breakthrough moment while watching Mahomes work on his trade.

"I said, 'Watch this. Watch what he does here,'" Christensen said. "It was something I was telling him to do that he wasn't quite doing. And then he saw Patrick apply it perfectly. And I think that visual buy-in, that mental buy-in, helped him past that mental hump."

"And to his credit he just kept getting better," he continued. "(Over) the last seven days, every day was a substantial jump."

Related Links

Lance finds himself in a precarious spot entering Year 3. The former No. 3 overall pick's first season as a starter ended in Week 2 after suffering a fractured ankle, and Brock Purdy's remarkable play in relief has Lance on the outside looking in after 2022's "Mr. Irrelevant" led the well-rounded 49ers to the NFC Championship Game.

As it stands today, Purdy is expected to maintain the starting role in 2023 despite a serious elbow injury that has prevented him from throwing so far this offseason. Now fully recovered from the two surgeries needed to repair his injured ankle, Lance has been preparing himself for opportunity's knock and has been blocking out any of the outside noise.

One point of emphasis for Lance this offseason was retooling his throwing motion, an effort to improve the subpar completion percentage (54.9%) he's produced in eight games played. Lance's eagerness to learn and improve has impressed Christensen, who has coached nearly 200 college and NFL QBs over his career. The sought-after coach said Lance reminds him of Mahomes in terms of competitiveness and demeanor, which is why he wanted the QBs to train together for some sessions.

"He really fit right in," Christensen said. "Pat really thinks the world of him. He's just a really good person, conscientious. He wants to be great. And he's one of the few kids whose actions match his words. He backs it up. He shows up every day and he wants to learn. And that's why I teach him."

With the 49ers set to begin organized team activities next week, Lance is presumed to take the lead as Purdy continues his recovery. Sam Darnold, an offseason signing that provides the 49ers great depth at QB, should bring a competitive environment for Lance and it may set the table for another during training camp.

As 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan prepares to ready his well-oiled offense for a seventh time, Christensen believes Lance has what it takes to flourish if given the opportunity.

"With his play-calling and this kid's upside and ability, I think he can be incredible," he said of Lance.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced he has been cleared to return to football activities following a three-month recovery period from surgery on his torn adductor muscle.

news

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean heading into 2023 season: 'We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting'

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean says the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles are "hunting" after the team's loss in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Pittsburgh plunge! Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt takes accidental dip while cleaning his pool

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt provided us with a reminder that NFL players are also human on Thursday, posting security footage of himself slipping into his pool while straining a layer of debris.

news

Joe Barry shoulders blame for Packers' defensive inconsistency: 'I have to do better'

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is entering his third season in Green Bay, and he knows that he's responsible for fixing the inconsistencies that plagued his unit last year.

news

Free-agent CB Chris Harris hopes to 'hop on with' team that has chance at Super Bowl for 13th season

Cornerback Chris Harris hopes to play a 13th NFL season, but the free-agent corner is in no rush to land with a squad.

news

Packers challenging RB A.J. Dillon to make bigger impact early in 2023 after inconsistent 2022 season

After he had a 2022 season which could be described as inconsistent with spurts of greatness, the Packers want running back A.J. Dillion to get into a rhythm early in the season to help support the changing offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More