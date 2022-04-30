Mr. Irrelevant: 49ers select Iowa St. QB Brock Purdy to end 2022 NFL Draft  

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Brock Purdy as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Mr. Irrelevant is the moniker given each year to the last pick of the NFL draft, established in 1976.

Purdy goes off the board as pick No. 262 in this year's draft. He is the first Mr. Irrelevant QB since Chad Kelly went to Denver in 2017.

The Iowa State senior started 46 games over four seasons with the Cyclones. Purdy completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 12,170 yards with 81 TDs and 33 INTs during his college career.

The 6-foot quarterback is undersized with average arm strength but offers a quick release and is extremely accurate. He also excelled on zone reads with the ability to pull the quick trigger. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell raved about Purdy's competitive spirit and leadership.