Niners GM John Lynch: Brock Purdy on track to 'start lobbing a football' in a few weeks 

Purdy underwent surgery March 10. Twelve weeks would make his first throwing session around June 2

Purdy's progress shrouds everything the Niners do this offseason. He's expected to be the starting quarterback if healthy, but no one has a firm sense of when that will be. Lynch has said he hopes the QB is ready for the season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted Purdy could be out until Week 4. Asked last month when he'll play in 2023, the second-year QB said he's "not sure, honestly."

Lynch noted that Purdy is already in the Niners' building for offseason workouts, preparing as much as he can while undergoing rehab.

"He's not out there throwing yet," Lynch said. "That's going to happen around Week 12 (12 weeks after surgery), [which] is kind of the next inflection point. But he's doing really good, doing everything that he can do. As you know, that's just Brock's personality, and it's great to see him out here every day."