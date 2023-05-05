Around the NFL

Niners GM John Lynch: Brock Purdy on track to 'start lobbing a football' in a few weeks 

Published: May 05, 2023 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy remains on track in his rehab from elbow surgery.

Immediately following surgery, Purdy's timeline had him beginning to throw in early June. Speaking on KNBR on Thursday, general manager John Lynch confirmed that the quarterback is on pace to hit that mark.

"I just got a report from the trainers," Lynch said on the Murph & Mac show. "So Week 12, that's where he can actually go out, start lobbing a football. And according to the surgeon, you start getting a little better read on exactly where he's at right about then.

"I think that's just kind of an indicator of where he's at. And then obviously you have to work up your strength, your stamina, you have to increase reps, distance, all those things. But that's going to be well thought out, and he's doing well. I think you just take it day by day. It's cliché, but it's the best thing you can do, and he's done a great job of doing that."

Related Links

Purdy underwent surgery March 10. Twelve weeks would make his first throwing session around June 2

Purdy's progress shrouds everything the Niners do this offseason. He's expected to be the starting quarterback if healthy, but no one has a firm sense of when that will be. Lynch has said he hopes the QB is ready for the season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted Purdy could be out until Week 4. Asked last month when he'll play in 2023, the second-year QB said he's "not sure, honestly."

Lynch noted that Purdy is already in the Niners' building for offseason workouts, preparing as much as he can while undergoing rehab.

"He's not out there throwing yet," Lynch said. "That's going to happen around Week 12 (12 weeks after surgery), [which] is kind of the next inflection point. But he's doing really good, doing everything that he can do. As you know, that's just Brock's personality, and it's great to see him out here every day."

We won't know a firm timeline on Purdy's preparedness to play in 2023 until lobbing a football turns into heaving, which turns into ripping, and finally, game-ready action. The good news is there hasn't been an early-rehab setback.

Related Content

news

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks: 'I've been around some great ones,' and Dak Prescott is 'special'

After playing with Tom Brady and Drew Brees, Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks says quarterback Dak Prescott is "special" heading into his first season in Dallas.

news

49ers' Nick Bosa expects continued success with DC Steve Wilks: 'I don't think there's going to be much of a change'

Despite entering his fifth professional season with his third defensive coordinator, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa expects the team to keep producing with little change under Steve Wilks.

news

Giants, DT Dexter Lawrence agree to terms on four-year, $90 million contract extension

The New York Giants and DT Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year, $90 million contract extension that includes $60 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson ready to move on after signing historic contract, eager to work with upgraded WR corps

After becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson can't wait to get to work with his upgraded wide receiver corps.

news

Eagles, Jalen Carter agree to terms on rookie deal; DT is first 2023 first-round pick under contract

Eagles DL Jalen Carter has agreed to terms on a four-year, $21,806,184 rookie contract that is fully guaranteed with a fifth-year option, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

2023 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen recently spoke with Saquon Barkley's representation: 'We want him to be here'

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen joined Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation surrounding star RB Saquon Barkley, who has yet to sign his franchise tender.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons 'trying to bulk up' for full-time pass-rushing role: 'Ready to show what I can do'

Micah Parsons is spending his offseason bulking up. The Cowboys linebacker hasn't attended the team's voluntary workouts as he focuses on gaining extra weight this offseason.

news

Buccaneers assistant coach Larry Foote says LB Devin White's contract concerns are 'champagne problems'

Buccaneers LB Devin White's trade request was never going to be honored by the club. White wants a long-term contract as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, but assistant coach Larry Foote downplayed the contract squabble.

news

WR CeeDee Lamb on future with Cowboys: 'I don't see myself really wearing any other jersey'

Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs were all asked about potential deals to stay with Dallas in the future, and the trio expressed a desire to stay with the team for a long time to come.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More