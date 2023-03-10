Around the NFL

Niners QB Brock Purdy undergoes successful elbow surgery, could throw in three months

Mar 10, 2023
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finally has had elbow surgery.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday that Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow, per a source informed of the situation. It was the anticipated UCL repair with an internal brace.

The expectation is Purdy will begin throwing in three months and build up his strength from there, Garafolo added.

The team confirmed the procedure later Friday.

Purdy injured his throwing elbow early in the Niners' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 29.

The initial timeline for Purdy's surgery was delayed after the swelling in his elbow didn't initially subside.

It's good news that doctors did not find further unexpected damage to the 23-year-old's elbow during surgery, which could have pushed the recovery timeline further.

If Purdy is indeed able to begin throwing in June, it would keep him on a potential six-month recovery timetable, which would have him cleared near the start of the 2023 regular season.

The 262nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy shined down the stretch for the Niners after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco won its first seven games with Purdy as the starter, including two playoff bouts.

With both Purdy and Lance coming off injuries, the Niners remain in the market to add a veteran quarterback this offseason.

