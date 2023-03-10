Niners QB Brock Purdy undergoes successful elbow surgery, could throw in three months

Purdy injured his throwing elbow early in the Niners' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 29.

The initial timeline for Purdy's surgery was delayed after the swelling in his elbow didn't initially subside.

It's good news that doctors did not find further unexpected damage to the 23-year-old's elbow during surgery, which could have pushed the recovery timeline further.

If Purdy is indeed able to begin throwing in June, it would keep him on a potential six-month recovery timetable, which would have him cleared near the start of the 2023 regular season.

The 262nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy shined down the stretch for the Niners after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco won its first seven games with Purdy as the starter, including two playoff bouts.