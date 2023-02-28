John Lynch: 49ers might add veteran quarterback as Trey Lance, Brock Purdy return from injuries

Lynch also brushed aside any questions about the Niners potentially wooing Tom Brady out of retirement to play for his hometown team.

The 49ers are a potential landing spot for a veteran backup quarterback after Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle in Week 2 and Purdy suffered a UCL injury in the postseason loss to Philadelphia.

Lynch noted that Lance, who recently started throwing, has looked good thus far, with no noticeable limp.

Purdy had surgery delayed after persistent swelling in the elbow. Lynch said the QB is set to meet with Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers team physician, in Arizona again this week and hopefully will undergo surgery next week if the swelling has gone down enough.

The Niners initially approached the offseason with a six-month timeline for Purdy's recovery. Lynch suggested Tuesday that it's just a guideline.

"Every player is different, every person is different, so timelines are just that, they're guidelines," he said. "We'll see. The reality is the majority of these are done on baseball players. This isn't a baseball injury. Even the way in which it happened. Brock's going to throw, and a 255-pound man with an opposing force hits him. It's a different injury. So the outcomes are different."

Lynch's response suggests the club is bracing for the possibility that, after postponing surgery, Purdy's recovery might take longer than initially hoped.