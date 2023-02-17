Around the NFL

Niners QB Trey Lance clears up Titans rumors after Ran Carthon post: 'I don't want to be anywhere else'

Published: Feb 17, 2023 at 09:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Trey Lance created a social media stir when he reposted the announcement that the Tennessee Titans hired former San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be the team's general manager with three crossed-finger emojis.

Lance told quarterback trainer Quincy Avery during an interview on "The Q with Quincy Avery" live stream that the post was a "mistake," and he never meant it to sound like he wanted out of San Francisco.

The QB said he only found out about the hullabaloo after coach Kyle Shanahan joked about it.

"Kyle told me the next morning because we had an install meeting. Kyle asked me, 'Have you seen everything? People say you're going to the Titans and stuff,'" Lance said Thursday, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "I go, 'What are you talking about?' And he goes, 'I just saw it. People are talking crazy. They don't know what they're talking about. I just thought it was funny.' He was the one who told me about it. I didn't see anything."

Lance did note that he got close to Carthon in his two seasons in San Francisco, adding that the emojis were meant more as a good luck signal.

"Me and Ran got close," Lance said. "He'd bring his boys in, and I'd talk to his kids. For me, that was huge. It was like a shining light. Just getting to know someone's family like that. I was super happy for him. The fingers crossed emoji wasn't like 'cross my fingers emoji, I want to be a Tennessee Titan.' I love it here. I don't want to be anywhere else. That's my No. 1 used emoji too."

Lance is rehabbing from surgery on his injured ankle suffered in Week 2. Niners rookie QB Brock Purdy is set to undergo surgery on his injured elbow later this month. Purdy's emergence late in the season caused questions about Lance's future with the organization. But as of now, the former No. 3 overall pick remains in San Francisco.

A stage is set for a training camp battle between Lance and Purdy come August, assuming both are healthy.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders working toward hiring Eric Bieniemy as new offensive coordinator

Just days after celebrating his second Super Bowl triumph, longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is likely heading to Washington to assume the same role with the Commanders.

news

Howie Roseman prioritizing Jalen Hurts extension, says Carson Wentz deal won't inform discussions

The Eagles are preparing to give Jalen Hurts a massive raise with a new contract at some point this offseason. Howie Roseman says he won't let the letdown of the Carson Wentz deal informed his thinking on Hurts' contract.

news

Packers, RB Aaron Jones agree to reduced salary of $11 million for 2023 season

The Green Bay Packers and running back Aaron Jones have agreed to a reduced salary of $11 million for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

From Super Bowl Sunday to 'Saturday Night Live': Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host late-night show

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' All-Pro tight end, will host the March 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, the show announced Thursday night.

news

Grand jury indicts Saints RB Alvin Kamara on battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was indicted Thursday by a Clark County (Nevada) grand jury for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: 'We have a lot of good in-house options' for vacant OC, DC positions

Following Philadelphia's Super Bowl run, Nick Sirianni is need of replacing OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon, and Eagles head coach believes there are suitable replacements in-house.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants to build around 'elite' QB Kyler Murray in Arizona

A new era has begun in Arizona and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill spoke on Thursday about why he believed new coach Jonathan Gannon was the right person for the job, especially to help quarterback Kyler Murray grow. Gannon called Murray a "problem" from the eyes of a defensive coordinator.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson undergoes surgery to repair torn adductor, faces 10-12 week recovery

Eagles RT Lane Johnson underwent surgery for the torn adductor he'd been playing through during the 2022 playoffs and faces a 10-12 week recovery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

KaVontae Turpin's goal for 2023: I'll show Cowboys they 'have no choice but to use me on offense'

After making waves as a kick returner in his first season with the Cowboys, KaVontae Turpin hopes to carve out a larger role in Dallas' offense in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE