Niners to proceed with Brock Purdy, Trey Lance in 2023, do not envision Jimmy Garoppolo returning

What's clear is one signal-caller, Jimmy Garoppolo, will not be back. When asked if there was a scenario in which Garoppolo, who's recovering from his own foot injury, would return for another year with San Francisco, Shanahan answered bluntly.

"No, I don't see any scenario of that," he said.

San Francisco no longer has an obligation to find a trade partner to move the veteran Garoppolo, meaning the 49ers can let the quarterback walk to free agency and find his next employer while thanking him for his contributions and keeping their focus on the future.

What that might look like remains to be determined. Shanahan expressed confidence in both Purdy and Lance, resisting the notion San Francisco might need to sign a starter-level veteran for 2023.

"I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with," Shanahan said. "So when you have that situation, you're not that eager to go looking around."

Purdy's emergence as a quality quarterback was among the most surprising developments in the NFL in 2022. As the last pick of the 2022 draft, few, if any, expected Purdy to be little more than a third quarterback who occupied a roster spot, but rarely dressed for games.

Then the 49ers lost Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, for the season, forcing Purdy to suit up for afternoons spent on the sideline. When Garoppolo suffered his season-ending injury, Purdy was suddenly all the 49ers had left -- and they soon realized he could be their best option.

Purdy's rise -- and undefeated run to the NFC Championship Game, where it all fell apart under center for the 49ers -- saddled San Francisco with a conundrum, but a good one to have: Which of the two young signal-callers would be their guy in 2023?